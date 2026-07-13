Madirakshi Mundle appealed for people to hear both sides of the story before forming an opinion. She emphasized that justice begins when every side is heard.
Rohit Chandel's Co-Star Madirakshi Mundle Backs Him Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, Later Deactivates Instagram
Rohit Chandel's co-star Madirakshi Mundle extended her support amid sexual harassment allegations against the actor, urging people to hear both sides before deactivating her Instagram profile.
- Actress Madirakshi Mundle publicly supported co-star Rohit Chandel.
- She urged hearing both sides; later deactivated Instagram.
- Chandel faces harassment, assault allegations; POCSO case filed.
Television actress Madirakshi Mundle has come out in support of her Sairab co-star Rohit Chandel, who is facing serious sexual harassment allegations made by his 16-year-old co-actor. In an Instagram Story, she appealed for people to hear both sides before passing judgement. The actress later deactivated her Instagram profile.
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Madirakshi Mundle Urges People To Hear 'Both Sides'
Madirakshi Mundle, who stars alongside Rohit Chandel in the television serial Sairab, shared an Instagram Story expressing her views on the ongoing controversy.
She wrote, “I believe it’s important to hear both sides of the story before forming an opinion. Right now, we’re only seeing one perspective. Since one side has a much bigger public platform, it’s even more important for the media-and all of us-to understand both sides before drawing conclusions.”
The actress added, “Justice begins when every side is heard. I am with you @therohitchandel Truth deserves patience.”
Her post quickly drew attention on social media. However, the actress later deactivated her Instagram profile.
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Complaint Registered Under The POCSO Act
The case stems from allegations made by Rohit Chandel's 16-year-old co-star, who accused the actor of stalking, repeatedly harassing and physically assaulting her. According to the complaint, he allegedly made repeated phone calls to her from his own number as well as several other numbers between December 2025 and July 2026, causing her distress.
Following the complaint, police detained Rohit Chandel for questioning. During the investigation, he reportedly admitted that he had gone to meet the girl. Authorities subsequently registered a case against him under the POCSO Act, along with Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and Section 115(2) for causing hurt.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Madirakshi Mundle say about the allegations against Rohit Chandel?
What happened to Madirakshi Mundle's Instagram profile?
After her Instagram Story drew attention on social media, Madirakshi Mundle later deactivated her Instagram profile.
What are the allegations against Rohit Chandel?
Rohit Chandel is accused by a 16-year-old co-actor of stalking, harassment, and physical assault. She also alleged he repeatedly called and harassed her.
Under what legal acts was Rohit Chandel charged?
Rohit Chandel was charged under the POCSO Act, along with Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and Section 115(2) for causing hurt.
What is Madirakshi Mundle's relationship with Rohit Chandel?
Madirakshi Mundle is Rohit Chandel's co-star in the television serial Sairab. She publicly supported him amid the allegations.