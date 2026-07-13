Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Madirakshi Mundle publicly supported co-star Rohit Chandel.

She urged hearing both sides; later deactivated Instagram.

Chandel faces harassment, assault allegations; POCSO case filed.

Television actress Madirakshi Mundle has come out in support of her Sairab co-star Rohit Chandel, who is facing serious sexual harassment allegations made by his 16-year-old co-actor. In an Instagram Story, she appealed for people to hear both sides before passing judgement. The actress later deactivated her Instagram profile.

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Madirakshi Mundle Urges People To Hear 'Both Sides'

Madirakshi Mundle, who stars alongside Rohit Chandel in the television serial Sairab, shared an Instagram Story expressing her views on the ongoing controversy.

She wrote, “I believe it’s important to hear both sides of the story before forming an opinion. Right now, we’re only seeing one perspective. Since one side has a much bigger public platform, it’s even more important for the media-and all of us-to understand both sides before drawing conclusions.”

The actress added, “Justice begins when every side is heard. I am with you @therohitchandel Truth deserves patience.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@madirakshi)

Her post quickly drew attention on social media. However, the actress later deactivated her Instagram profile.

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Complaint Registered Under The POCSO Act

The case stems from allegations made by Rohit Chandel's 16-year-old co-star, who accused the actor of stalking, repeatedly harassing and physically assaulting her. According to the complaint, he allegedly made repeated phone calls to her from his own number as well as several other numbers between December 2025 and July 2026, causing her distress.

Following the complaint, police detained Rohit Chandel for questioning. During the investigation, he reportedly admitted that he had gone to meet the girl. Authorities subsequently registered a case against him under the POCSO Act, along with Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and Section 115(2) for causing hurt.