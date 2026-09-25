Robert Pattinson’s Primetime Cleared By CBFC; 7 Seconds Of Nudity Removed

Robert Pattinson’s Primetime has secured an ‘A’ certificate from India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the film for its scheduled theatrical release. The certification comes with specific cuts and audio changes, including the removal of seven seconds showing frontal nudity and muted explicit language in two places. PVR Inox Pictures has also been asked to screen a disclaimer before the film, warning audiences about its disturbing content and mature themes. Directed around the world of investigative journalism, Primetime stars Pattinson as NBC journalist Chris Hansen, whose work targeting suspected online child predators forms the basis of the story.

Primetime Gets ‘A’ Certificate

The CBFC completed its certification process for Primetime on September 22. The film has been cleared with an ‘A’ certificate, meaning it will be restricted to adult audiences in India. The approved version has a runtime of 110 minutes and 15 seconds. Before granting certification, the examining body asked the makers to make several changes to the film.

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Seven seconds of footage featuring frontal nudity has been removed, while explicit language has been muted at two points. PVR Inox Pictures, the film’s distributor in India, has also been directed to show a disclaimer before the screening. The disclaimer informs viewers that the film contains disturbing material and mature themes.

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Robert Pattinson Plays Chris Hansen

In Primetime, Pattinson takes on the role of NBC journalist Chris Hansen, who became widely recognised for his investigative work on To Catch a Predator. The film draws from Luke Dittrich’s 2007 Esquire article, Tonight on Dateline: This Man Will Die. Its story follows Hansen and his attempts to expose suspected online child predators using decoy locations and concealed surveillance equipment.

The film examines the professional methods and challenges surrounding Hansen’s investigative work, while Pattinson leads a cast that includes Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, Matthew Maher, Phoebe Bridgers and Anna Faris.

Primetime India Release And Venice Debut

Primetime first premiered in the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Its subject matter and Pattinson’s portrayal of Hansen have since drawn attention to the project. With the CBFC requirements now completed, the film is set for its theatrical release in India this Friday. The approved 110-minute version will be screened with the mandated disclaimer and the changes required during certification.

The film’s investigative premise, based on a real journalist and his controversial undercover work, forms a central part of its appeal. Primetime will now arrive in Indian cinemas with its adult certification and the changes stipulated by the CBFC.





