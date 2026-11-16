Robert Pattinson Emerges As James Bond Frontrunner With A Three-Film Deal: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Robert Pattinson reportedly offered shorter three-film James Bond contract.

Other shortlisted actors reportedly asked for four-film commitment.

Pattinson also offered significantly higher fee, reflecting popularity.

No official casting announcement; reported details remain unconfirmed.

Robert Pattinson could have an advantage over other contenders in the race to become the next James Bond. According to reports, the contract offers him a shorter film commitment and a higher fee. According to Puck, the actor may be required to appear in three films if selected, while other shortlisted names have reportedly been asked to commit to four.

The reports have added another twist to the much-followed search for the next 007, who will take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig. However, no casting decision has been officially announced, and the details of the reported agreements remain unconfirmed.

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Robert Pattinson Reportedly Offered A Three-Film Bond Deal

According to Puck journalist Matthew Belloni, five actors were shortlisted for the role, Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner. As part of the audition process, they were reportedly asked to sign agreements covering Bond 26, along with options for potential sequels.

The report claims Pattinson secured a deal that would see him appear in three Bond films if he gets the part. Other contenders, including Lowden and O’Connor, were reportedly required to agree to four films.

Pattinson is also said to have been offered considerably more money than his rivals, reportedly reflecting his popularity. The reported terms, however, have not been independently confirmed.

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Denis Villeneuve Responds To Pattinson Casting Speculation

The speculation surrounding Pattinson has also drawn attention to director Denis Villeneuve, who is attached to the next James Bond film. According to Deadline, when asked about reports of the actor's screen test, Villeneuve said, "The thing is, I should not comment right now, because everything I say is going to be scrutinised. But I will just say that I am having a great time."

The next casting decision will be closely watched by fans, particularly after Daniel Craig played the British secret agent from 2006 to 2021.

Traditionally, the Bond franchise has chosen actors who were not already major stars when they took on the role. Pierce Brosnan was the exception among the six actors who have portrayed 007 over six decades. Already a familiar face before his casting, he went on to play Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002.

For now, Pattinson's reported deal remains part of the ongoing speculation. The final decision on who will become the next James Bond is still awaited.