Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked video confirms Abhishek Malhan as new Roadies gang leader.

Baseer Ali, VJ Bani also join; familiar faces like Prince return.

Viral footage ends speculation about Malhan joining Bigg Boss 20.

Roadies Rebirth is already creating a stir ahead of its new season, with reports and social media buzz fuelling speculation over the show’s gang leaders. While some reports claimed Elvish Yadav would not return this year, names such as Abhishek Malhan, Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali were linked to the new line-up. Now, a leaked video from the Delhi auditions appears to confirm Abhishek’s entry as a gang leader, while Farrhana has ruled herself out of the season.

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Abhishek Malhan Joins The Roadies Gang Leaders' Panel?

The Roadies Rebirth auditions began on September 5, and footage from the Delhi auditions has quickly made its way across social media. In the viral clip, Ranvijay can be seen announcing Abhishek Malhan's name as a new gang leader.

The footage also appears to feature Baseer Ali and VJ Bani as new gang leaders, while Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa return among the familiar faces on the panel.

As Abhishek entered, he said, "Swagat nahi karoge hamara?"

The leaked footage has since added fuel to the ongoing speculation around the new season and Abhishek's role in the show.

FUKRA INSAAN HAS ARRIVED! 🔥😭



THE CROWD HAS SPOKEN! 👀🐼 The moment Abhishek Malhan stepped in, the energy went NEXT LEVEL! 🚀🔥

ROADIES REBIRTH JUST GOT REAL! 😱🎬

PANDA GANG, THIS IS OUR MOMENT! 🐼❤️🔥#Roadies #RoadiesRebirth #AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan #PandaGang pic.twitter.com/KZILh6lU2c — Sonu Kumar (@kumar_sonu36873) September 5, 2026

Abhishek Malhan's Recent TV Appearance

Abhishek Malhan was recently seen in Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. Although he didn't win the show and was murdered by the Traitors, his strategy and gameplay earned appreciation.

He particularly drew attention during the Circle of Shaq after calling out Harman Singha as a Traitor, a move that won him praise from fans who viewed him as a strategic player.

Before the Roadies Rebirth clip surfaced, there had also been speculation that Abhishek could appear on Bigg Boss 20. However, the viral audition footage appears to put those rumours to rest, with his reported involvement in Roadies indicating that he is not joining Bigg Boss as a contestant.

Abhishek had also addressed the speculation during an interaction with the paparazzi, confirming that he would not be appearing as a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

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Farhanna Bhatt Confirms She Won’t Join Roadies

Farhanna Bhatt was another name linked to the upcoming season amid reports about possible new gang leaders. However, the actress has now put those rumours to rest through a social media statement.

Addressing questions about her participation, Farhanna said, "A little clarification for everyone who’s been asking me about Roadies, No, I won’t be a Gang Leader on this season of Roadies. I’ve decided to take a small break from physically intense and adventure based shows after giving everything I had to Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Explaining her decision, she added, "Khatron has taken a lot of my energy, strength and emotions, and right now, I feel like I need some time to breathe, recharge and explore other things. That doesn’t mean I’m saying no to adventures forever! I’m sure there will be another time, another opportunity and another challenge."