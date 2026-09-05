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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesViral Video Shows Abhishek Malhan As New Gang Leader On 'Roadies Rebirth' After Farrhana Bhatt Denies Entry: WATCH

Viral Video Shows Abhishek Malhan As New Gang Leader On 'Roadies Rebirth' After Farrhana Bhatt Denies Entry: WATCH

Roadies Rebirth has reportedly confirmed Abhishek Malhan as a new gang leader. Farhanna Bhatt has also clarified that she won't be part of the new season.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Leaked video confirms Abhishek Malhan as new Roadies gang leader.
  • Baseer Ali, VJ Bani also join; familiar faces like Prince return.
  • Viral footage ends speculation about Malhan joining Bigg Boss 20.

Roadies Rebirth is already creating a stir ahead of its new season, with reports and social media buzz fuelling speculation over the show’s gang leaders. While some reports claimed Elvish Yadav would not return this year, names such as Abhishek Malhan, Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali were linked to the new line-up. Now, a leaked video from the Delhi auditions appears to confirm Abhishek’s entry as a gang leader, while Farrhana has ruled herself out of the season.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Slams 'Jauhar Apologists’ For ‘Polishing’ Politics Amid Padmaavat Row, Cites Roop Kanwar Sati Case

Abhishek Malhan Joins The Roadies Gang Leaders' Panel?

The Roadies Rebirth auditions began on September 5, and footage from the Delhi auditions has quickly made its way across social media. In the viral clip, Ranvijay can be seen announcing Abhishek Malhan's name as a new gang leader.

The footage also appears to feature Baseer Ali and VJ Bani as new gang leaders, while Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa return among the familiar faces on the panel.

As Abhishek entered, he said, "Swagat nahi karoge hamara?"

The leaked footage has since added fuel to the ongoing speculation around the new season and Abhishek's role in the show.

Abhishek Malhan's Recent TV Appearance

Abhishek Malhan was recently seen in Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. Although he didn't win the show and was murdered by the Traitors, his strategy and gameplay earned appreciation.

He particularly drew attention during the Circle of Shaq after calling out Harman Singha as a Traitor, a move that won him praise from fans who viewed him as a strategic player.

Before the Roadies Rebirth clip surfaced, there had also been speculation that Abhishek could appear on Bigg Boss 20. However, the viral audition footage appears to put those rumours to rest, with his reported involvement in Roadies indicating that he is not joining Bigg Boss as a contestant.

Abhishek had also addressed the speculation during an interaction with the paparazzi, confirming that he would not be appearing as a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' Screening Video Goes Viral As Audience Removes Shoes While Chanting Hanuman Chalisa: WATCH

Farhanna Bhatt Confirms She Won’t Join Roadies

Farhanna Bhatt was another name linked to the upcoming season amid reports about possible new gang leaders. However, the actress has now put those rumours to rest through a social media statement.

Addressing questions about her participation, Farhanna said, "A little clarification for everyone who’s been asking me about Roadies, No, I won’t be a Gang Leader on this season of Roadies. I’ve decided to take a small break from physically intense and adventure based shows after giving everything I had to Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Explaining her decision, she added, "Khatron has taken a lot of my energy, strength and emotions, and right now, I feel like I need some time to breathe, recharge and explore other things. That doesn’t mean I’m saying no to adventures forever! I’m sure there will be another time, another opportunity and another challenge."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What role is Abhishek Malhan expected to have in Roadies Rebirth?

A leaked video from the Delhi auditions seemingly confirms Abhishek Malhan's entry as a gang leader. Ranvijay announced his name in the viral clip.

Who are the new and returning gang leaders for Roadies Rebirth?

The leaked footage suggests Baseer Ali and VJ Bani as new gang leaders. Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Nikhil Chinapa are among the familiar faces returning.

How was Abhishek Malhan's involvement in Roadies Rebirth confirmed?

A leaked video from the Delhi auditions, which began on September 5, shows Ranvijay announcing Abhishek Malhan as a new gang leader. This clip has gone viral on social media.

Has Abhishek Malhan been confirmed for other reality shows recently?

The viral Roadies Rebirth clip appears to put an end to speculation about Abhishek Malhan joining Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant. He also confirmed this to paparazzi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neha Dhupia Prince Narula VJ Bani Baseer Ali Nikhil Roadies New Season Abhishek Malhan Fukra Insaan Roadies Rebirth Roadies Gang Leaders Chinapa
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