Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte died by suicide.

Bryan Cranston shared emotional tribute, recalling Mitte's growth.

Cranston revealed last texts, urged suicide prevention support.

Mitte, an advocate, received tributes from other co-stars.

Bryan Cranston paid an emotional tribute to RJ Mitte, who played his on-screen son, Walter White Jr, in Breaking Bad. In an Instagram post, Cranston reflected on his bond with the actor, whom he described as his “sweet son” on the show, and recalled their last text exchange before he died by suicide.

According to reports, Mitte’s representative confirmed his death in Brownsville, Texas, to the BBC. In a statement, the representative said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

Mitte, who has cerebral palsy, spoke openly about his condition and became an advocate for greater representation of performers with disabilities.

Brownsville police said they were called to Mitte’s home shortly before 1 pm local time and found him there. They described the investigation as ongoing, with the formal cause and manner of death still pending. TMZ, citing an official, was among the first outlets to report suicide.

Bryan Cranston Mourns ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Star RJ Mitte

Sharing a photograph of himself with Mitte, Cranston wrote that he was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad, has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old, when he was cast as Walter White Jr, a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm,” he wrote.

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Cranston also recalled how Mitte approached his work with determination despite living with cerebral palsy. “Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid.”

The actor went on to reflect on Mitte’s growth during the series, and recalled how he developed into a skilled performer over the course of filming.

“That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss,” Cranston wrote.

“It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why?” he further wrote.

Bryan Cranston Recalls Last Texts With RJ Mitte

Cranston also shared that he and Mitte had exchanged messages just weeks earlier while trying to arrange a lunch meeting.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed….”

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He ended his tribute by expressing how deeply he would miss Mitte and encouraging anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek support. “I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston)

RJ Mitte’s Death: Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Dean Norris, who portrayed DEA agent Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, also paid tribute to Mitte on social media.

“Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed,” Norris wrote.

Mitte’s Switched at Birth co-stars Marlee Matlin and Lea Thompson also reportedly shared tributes on Instagram.

“He was joyous, professional, kind and very, very good. I am so heartbroken to hear of his passing. May his memory be a blessing. Rest in peace RJ your work inspired so many,” Thompson wrote.

Mitte appeared in several television shows following Breaking Bad, including Switched at Birth, Robot Chicken, This Close, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice. His film credits include Dixieland, Who’s Driving Doug, The Recall and The Oak Room, among others.

He was engaged to his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)