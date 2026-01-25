Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself back in the spotlight after being spotted with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga in Mumbai, setting social media abuzz. Pictures and videos from what appeared to be a casual dinner outing quickly went viral, prompting widespread speculation about his personal life. The timing has added fuel to the chatter, coming soon after reports of Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowing each other on Instagram-a move many fans interpreted as a possible sign of trouble.

Viral Dinner Date Sparks Dating Rumours

Chahal was seen stepping out of a restaurant alongside Shefali Bagga, with both posing briefly for photographers before leaving. While Chahal kept things low-key in a black shirt and jeans, Shefali opted for a sleek black dress, drawing attention across entertainment pages.

Though neither has commented on the nature of their meeting, the visuals were enough to trigger dating rumours online. Netizens quickly began connecting dots, especially given Chahal’s recent social media activity and his alleged link to RJ Mahvash.

As expected, reactions poured in across platforms, with fans debating whether the outing was purely friendly or hinted at something more. So far, both Chahal and Shefali have maintained silence, leaving room for speculation to grow.

Mahvash’s Viral Reel Adds Emotional Edge

Amid the unfolding chatter, RJ Mahvash’s latest Instagram reel has added another layer to the story. The video, now widely circulated, features Mahvash delivering a pointed line: “I can’t fix your personality disorder.”

Yuzi Chahal की लाइफ से, चहल पहल कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही।



Mahwash ने एक नया वीडियो पोस्ट कर लड़कियों को नसीहत दे डाली है कि: Yuzi ट्रस्ट लायक बन्दा नहीं है।



Mahwash तो वीडियो में ये तक बोल रही है कि - "I can't fix your personality disorder".



क्या सच में Yuzi की लव स्टोरी… pic.twitter.com/0lyfOm6enx — Santosh Bharatvanshi (@SKYjourno) January 25, 2026

The clip has been interpreted by many as a subtle, emotionally charged message, particularly in light of her reported fallout with Chahal. While Mahvash has not named anyone or clarified the context, the timing has led fans to assume the reel reflects personal boundaries or unresolved issues.

Social media users have since dissected every frame, with some calling it a moment of empowerment, while others see it as an indirect response to recent developments in her personal life.

For now, all parties remain tight-lipped. With no official statements from Chahal, Shefali Bagga, or Mahvash, the episode continues to play out in the court of public opinion, driven largely by viral visuals, cryptic posts, and online conjecture.

