Riya Ahir To Enter Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan Reveals Her Name In New Promo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan introduced two potential contestants; viewers will vote.

Only one nominee enters, chosen by public voting directly.

Bigg Boss 20 premieres September 6, increasing casting anticipation.

The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is getting more interesting, with Salman Khan revealing two potential contestants in the latest promo. Riya Ahir and Punjabi actress Luv Gill have been introduced as contenders, but there is a twist. Only one of them will make it to the Bigg Boss house, and the final decision rests with the viewers. Fans can vote for their preferred contestant, giving them a direct say in the casting. The reality show, hosted by Salman, is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on September 6, adding to the growing curiosity around this season’s line-up.

Riya Ahir Vs Luv Gill

In the new promo, Salman Khan explains why viewers will have a role in deciding the next housemate. He says, "I'm thinking that this time, along with the housemates, the fans also deserve a blessing. So, this time again, it will be the fans who will decide who will get the blessing of going to Bigg Boss."

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Salman then asks viewers to vote for the contestant they want to see inside the house. Riya Ahir and Luv Gill are the two names put forward, with the contestant receiving the highest number of votes set to secure the spot.

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Who Are Riya Ahir And Luv Gill?

Riya Ahir, 27, is a model, actress and entrepreneur. She came into the spotlight in July 2026 after a video of her standing in front of a police van during a protest in Mumbai went viral on social media. Luv Gill, meanwhile, is known for her work in Punjabi entertainment. She appeared in the television show Tu Patang Main Dor and made her film debut with Kudiyan Jawan Bapu Pareshan. Her other film credits include Shakar Bare and Haterz.

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Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. With the audience now getting a say in choosing at least one housemate, the Riya-Luv contest is likely to become one of the talking points ahead of the premiere.

For now, viewers will have to vote and wait to see which of the two contestants gets the ticket to the Bigg Boss house.