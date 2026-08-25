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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRiya Ahir To Enter Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan Reveals Her Name In New Promo

Riya Ahir To Enter Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan Reveals Her Name In New Promo

Salman Khan has revealed Riya Ahir and Punjabi actress Luv Gill as two potential contestants for Bigg Boss 20. Only one will enter the house, with fans deciding through votes.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan introduced two potential contestants; viewers will vote.
  • Only one nominee enters, chosen by public voting directly.
  • Bigg Boss 20 premieres September 6, increasing casting anticipation.

The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is getting more interesting, with Salman Khan revealing two potential contestants in the latest promo. Riya Ahir and Punjabi actress Luv Gill have been introduced as contenders, but there is a twist. Only one of them will make it to the Bigg Boss house, and the final decision rests with the viewers. Fans can vote for their preferred contestant, giving them a direct say in the casting. The reality show, hosted by Salman, is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on September 6, adding to the growing curiosity around this season’s line-up.

Riya Ahir Vs Luv Gill

In the new promo, Salman Khan explains why viewers will have a role in deciding the next housemate. He says, "I'm thinking that this time, along with the housemates, the fans also deserve a blessing. So, this time again, it will be the fans who will decide who will get the blessing of going to Bigg Boss."

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Salman then asks viewers to vote for the contestant they want to see inside the house. Riya Ahir and Luv Gill are the two names put forward, with the contestant receiving the highest number of votes set to secure the spot.

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Who Are Riya Ahir And Luv Gill?

Riya Ahir, 27, is a model, actress and entrepreneur. She came into the spotlight in July 2026 after a video of her standing in front of a police van during a protest in Mumbai went viral on social media. Luv Gill, meanwhile, is known for her work in Punjabi entertainment. She appeared in the television show Tu Patang Main Dor and made her film debut with Kudiyan Jawan Bapu Pareshan. Her other film credits include Shakar Bare and Haterz.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. With the audience now getting a say in choosing at least one housemate, the Riya-Luv contest is likely to become one of the talking points ahead of the premiere.

For now, viewers will have to vote and wait to see which of the two contestants gets the ticket to the Bigg Boss house.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the two potential contestants revealed for Bigg Boss 20?

Riya Ahir and Punjabi actress Luv Gill have been introduced as potential contestants. Viewers will vote to decide which one enters the Bigg Boss house.

How will the final contestant be chosen between Riya Ahir and Luv Gill?

The final decision rests with the viewers. Fans can vote for their preferred contestant, and the one with the highest votes will secure a spot.

When and where will Bigg Boss 20 premiere?

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6. It will be broadcast on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

What is Riya Ahir known for?

Riya Ahir, 27, is a model, actress, and entrepreneur. She gained public attention in July 2026 when a video of her at a protest in Mumbai went viral.

What is Luv Gill's professional background?

Luv Gill is a Punjabi actress known for her work in Punjabi entertainment. She appeared in the TV show Tu Patang Main Dor and films like Kudiyan Jawan Bapu Pareshan.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Riya Ahir Bigg Boss 20 Contestants Luv Gill Bigg Boss 20 Promo Bigg Boss 20 Latest News Bigg Boss 20 Voting Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date
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