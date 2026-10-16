Riteish Deshmukh Calls Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' ‘Superstardom, Maha Blockbuster’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riteish Deshmukh hailed

He praised Rajinikanth's aura, director Nelson, and theatre experience.

Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and filmmakers also lauded

Riteish Deshmukh has joined the growing list of celebrities impressed by Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. After watching the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, the Bollywood actor took to X to share his excitement, praising Rajinikanth’s screen presence and the overall theatrical experience. Riteish posted his first reaction during the interval, calling the film a “Maha Blockbuster” and praising the team behind it. After the credits rolled, he returned with another post, describing his experience inside the theatre as a celebration. His comments come as Jailer 2 continues to receive praise from actors, filmmakers and other members of the film industry.

Riteish Deshmukh Calls Jailer 2 A Blockbuster

Riteish shared his first reaction during the interval of Jailer 2. Praising Rajinikanth’s presence and director Nelson Dilipkumar’s work, he wrote, “Watching Jailer 2 - its interval now - Maha Blockbuster ….. Rajni Sir’s aura is on another level- Dir Nelson & the team - take a bow !!!!! Do yourselves a favour -watch the film- coz It’s HUKUM -TIGER KA HUKUM.”

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After finishing the film, Riteish posted again, highlighting how audiences responded to Rajinikanth’s entries. He wrote, “B L O C K B U S T E R! Had such a great outing !!! I have clapped, whistled and cheered at every entry- it was a celebration in the theatre - superstardom thy name, RAJNI sir… #Jailer2.”

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Kamal Haasan, Dhanush And Others Applaud The Film

Riteish is not the only celebrity to have praised Jailer 2. Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan congratulated Rajinikanth and the entire team after the film emerged as a worldwide success.

In a post on X, Kamal wrote in Tamil, *“News has come in that Jailer 2, starring my dear friend Rajinikanth, which released today has emerged a superhit worldwide. Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Rajinikanth, director @Nelsondilpkumar, music composer @anirudhofficial, and the @sunpictures team.”

Nelson responded, “Thank you so much @ikamalhaasan sir, for your kind words. Coming from a legend like you, it means a lot! #jailer2.” Dhanush, who watched the film on its opening day, also shared his reaction on X. He wrote, “JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER. A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan.”

Filmmakers Join The Jailer 2 Praise

Several filmmakers have also shared their reactions after watching Jailer 2. Director Lingusamy compared the film with Rajinikanth’s earlier work and praised the way it uses the actor’s star power.

He wrote, “In #Rajinis’s 51-year journey, I feel that after Baadsha, #Jailer2 is the film that has truly made the most of Rajini sir’s aura, especially in the first half, which I can keep watching over and over again! The second half is a bonus. Congratulations on the grand success to Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir, @Nelsondilpkumar, @anirudhofficial, @iam_SJSuryah sir, @sunpictures, and the entire team.”

Director Venkat Prabhu also praised the film, writing, “#jailer2 is simply Thalaiva @rajinikanth. Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar@anirudhofficial and team!!! Whatta experience! @sunpictures.”

Director Karthik Subbaraj, who watched the first-day-first-show, also praised Rajinikanth and the film's ensemble cast. He wrote, “Thalaivar sets the screen on Wild Wild Fire. Can't take my eyes off him.... Love you Thalaivaaaa. Goosebumps Overloaded Mass Blast.... #Jailer2.@Nelsondilpkumar writing and execution Excellent.@anirudhofficial breathes high-octane energy in every frame. What a wonderful moment to see @mithundaoff sir, @Mohanlal sir, @NimmaShivanna sir, @bindasbhidu sir, @vidya_balan madam, @iHrithik sir, @iam_SJSuryah sir all in one film. Entertainment max. Thank you @sunpictures and the whole cast n crew for giving us a blockbuster feast in Theatres.”

With reactions pouring in from actors and filmmakers, Jailer 2 has quickly become a talking point across the film industry. Riteish Deshmukh’s enthusiastic response adds to the growing praise for Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar and the film’s ensemble cast.