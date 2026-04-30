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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Share Emotional Tribute

Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Share Emotional Tribute

Neetu Kapoor shares a heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, joined by daughter Riddhima’s emotional message remembering the late actor.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neetu Kapoor shared a candid photo remembering Rishi Kapoor.
  • Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020.
  • Daughter Riddhima and husband Bharat also paid tribute.
  • The couple's enduring love story spans decades.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor marked six years since Rishi Kapoor’s passing with a deeply emotional tribute on Thursday, sharing a candid photograph of the couple on Instagram Stories that captured a warm, smiling moment between them. Their daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also remembered her father with a heartfelt note.

Rishi Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars, passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. His legacy continues to live on, not just through his films, but in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary; Share Unseen Pics

A Heartfelt Tribute By Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor chose a candid photograph to mark the day, one that captured the couple in a warm, joyful moment. There was no elaborate message, just a few words that said everything: "Always in our hearts."


Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Share Emotional Tribute

Sometimes, it’s the simplest expressions that carry the deepest emotions.

The image reflected the bond they shared, decades of companionship, laughter, and partnership both on and off screen.

A Love Story Rooted In Cinema

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s journey together began long before their wedding on January 22, 1980. Their on-screen chemistry in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Besharam made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved pairs.

Over time, that cinematic connection blossomed into a lifelong partnership, one that fans admired as much for its authenticity as its charm.

Family Keeps His Memory Alive

The remembrance didn’t stop with Neetu. Their daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also paid tribute, sharing a portrait of her father alongside an emotional note: "Until we meet again. I’ll keep celebrating you..."


Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Share Emotional Tribute

Her husband, Bharat Sahni, echoed similar sentiments, posting a family photograph and writing, "Remembering you today and always. You will forever remain in our hearts."


Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Share Emotional Tribute

A Legacy That Endures

Even years after his passing, Rishi Kapoor’s presence continues to be felt, in cinema, in family moments, and in the quiet tributes shared on days like this.
And perhaps that’s the mark of a life well-lived: not just the roles remembered on screen, but the love that lingers long after the final curtain call.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Rishi Kapoor pass away?

Rishi Kapoor, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67.

How did Neetu Kapoor pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor?

Neetu Kapoor shared a candid, smiling photograph of the couple on Instagram Stories with the simple caption, 'Always in our hearts.'

Did other family members remember Rishi Kapoor?

Yes, their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni also paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor on this day.

What was the relationship between Neetu and Rishi Kapoor?

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor shared a deep bond, beginning with their on-screen chemistry in numerous films before their wedding in 1980.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary Neetu Kapoor Tribute
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