Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Share Emotional Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neetu Kapoor shared a candid photo remembering Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020.

Daughter Riddhima and husband Bharat also paid tribute.

The couple's enduring love story spans decades.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor marked six years since Rishi Kapoor’s passing with a deeply emotional tribute on Thursday, sharing a candid photograph of the couple on Instagram Stories that captured a warm, smiling moment between them. Their daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also remembered her father with a heartfelt note.

Rishi Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars, passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. His legacy continues to live on, not just through his films, but in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

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A Heartfelt Tribute By Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor chose a candid photograph to mark the day, one that captured the couple in a warm, joyful moment. There was no elaborate message, just a few words that said everything: "Always in our hearts."





Sometimes, it’s the simplest expressions that carry the deepest emotions.

The image reflected the bond they shared, decades of companionship, laughter, and partnership both on and off screen.

A Love Story Rooted In Cinema

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s journey together began long before their wedding on January 22, 1980. Their on-screen chemistry in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Besharam made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved pairs.

Over time, that cinematic connection blossomed into a lifelong partnership, one that fans admired as much for its authenticity as its charm.

Family Keeps His Memory Alive

The remembrance didn’t stop with Neetu. Their daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also paid tribute, sharing a portrait of her father alongside an emotional note: "Until we meet again. I’ll keep celebrating you..."









Her husband, Bharat Sahni, echoed similar sentiments, posting a family photograph and writing, "Remembering you today and always. You will forever remain in our hearts."





A Legacy That Endures

Even years after his passing, Rishi Kapoor’s presence continues to be felt, in cinema, in family moments, and in the quiet tributes shared on days like this.

And perhaps that’s the mark of a life well-lived: not just the roles remembered on screen, but the love that lingers long after the final curtain call.