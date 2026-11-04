Contestants are divided into Rulers, who enjoy comforts in a penthouse, and Workers, who live in tougher conditions in the basement.
Explorer
'Rise And Fall 2': Swara Bhasker Clashes With Shehzad Poonawalla Over His Decision To Save Gautam Gulati
Shehzad Poonawalla’s decision to save Gautam Gulati sparks a heated clash with Swara Bhasker, while, Manish Kashyap and Sonam Malik are demoted to Workers on Rise And Fall 2.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
Soni Razdan Calls Those Bursting ‘Even One Cracker’ On Diwali ‘Anti-National’
Celebrities
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Extortion Threat, Sender Claims Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Celebrities
Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’, Says ‘...You Just Can’t Beat It’
Celebrities
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Release Of Sunny Deol’s ‘Suryaa’, Says ‘No Reason To Entertain...’
Advertisement
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Turn Heads At Nailinit Diwali Party
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Sargun Mehta, Rhiti Tiwari And Others Make Stylish Appearances Across Mumbai
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion