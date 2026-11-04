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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Rise And Fall 2': Swara Bhasker Clashes With Shehzad Poonawalla Over His Decision To Save Gautam Gulati

'Rise And Fall 2': Swara Bhasker Clashes With Shehzad Poonawalla Over His Decision To Save Gautam Gulati

Shehzad Poonawalla’s decision to save Gautam Gulati sparks a heated clash with Swara Bhasker, while, Manish Kashyap and Sonam Malik are demoted to Workers on Rise And Fall 2.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Power dynamics shifted as finale approaches, testing alliances.
The drama inside Rise And Fall 2 intensified in Episode 39 as the competition moved closer to its finale. Manish Kashyap and Sonam Malik lost their Ruler status and were sent to the basement as Workers. Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla’s decision to save Gautam Gulati from facing a fall left Swara Bhasker unhappy, triggering a heated exchange between the two. The latest episode brought a major shift in the house’s power dynamics, putting friendships and alliances to the test as contestants continued their fight for the trophy.

Manish Kashyap And Sonam Malik Become Workers

In the latest episode, the Rulers were given a special power that required them to mutually decide which two contestants among them would face a fall. Following the decision, Manish Kashyap and Sonam Malik were demoted from the Rulers' category to the Workers' group.

The two contestants had to leave the penthouse and move to the basement, where Workers live under more challenging conditions. Their demotion marked a significant shift in the power dynamics as the show entered its final stretch.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’, Says ‘...You Just Can’t Beat It’

Shehzad Poonawalla’s Decision Upsets Swara Bhasker

Another major development involved Shehzad Poonawalla, who had already secured his place as the show's first finalist and become the Ultimate Ruler for the final week. He was given a special power to save one Ruler from facing a fall. Shehzad chose to protect Gautam Gulati, leaving his friends Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker out of the decision.

Swara was unhappy with his choice, and the disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument between the two. Shehzad's decision also highlighted how the pressure of the competition was affecting relationships inside the house.

Rise And Fall 2

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise And Fall 2 streams on MX Player every day at 12 pm. With Shehzad already securing a place in the finale, the remaining contestants face mounting pressure as the competition approaches its conclusion.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan Says Wife Zeba Received Threats After Viral Videos Of Love Gill Hugging Him

The reality show follows a format in which contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. Rulers live in the penthouse and enjoy greater comfort and facilities, while Workers stay in the basement and face tougher living conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the 'Rise And Fall 2' show format work?

Contestants are divided into Rulers, who enjoy comforts in a penthouse, and Workers, who live in tougher conditions in the basement.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehzad Poonawalla Swara Bhasker Sonam Malik Manish Kashyap Rise And Fall 2
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