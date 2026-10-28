Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra countered Karan Patel's remarks about reels.

Patel questioned reality show contestants' focus on social media.

Kalra defended diverse careers, urging respect for professions.

She questioned Patel's criticism while part of reality TV.

Rise And Fall 2 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal’s girlfriend, Shreya Kalra, has responded to Karan Patel after the actor made remarks about people whose lives revolve around Instagram reels. Shreya accused him of looking down on reality show contestants and questioned why he would criticise a platform he is also part of. Her reaction came after Karan appeared to take a dig at Shreya and Rishabh over their social media presence during a recent episode. Pointing out that contestants have careers and businesses beyond television, Shreya urged the actor to respect other people’s professions and work.

Karan Patel’s Reels Remark

During a recent episode of Rise And Fall 2, Shreya told Rishabh that his comments were going viral on social media. Karan responded with a remark that appeared to target the couple’s online presence, saying, “Kab tak reels mein rahoge? Kabhi real life mein bhi aao.” The comment prompted Shreya to respond publicly, questioning his attitude towards people who participate in reality shows. She also pointed out that the programme he is currently part of is trending at number one.

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Shreya Kalra Calls For Respect

In her response, Shreya said appearing on a reality show does not define a person’s entire career. She highlighted that contestants also have projects, businesses, and professional commitments outside television.

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She wrote, “And just because we’ve participated in a reality show doesn’t mean that’s the only thing we do or the only platform we survive on. We have careers, projects, businesses and lives beyond reality television. So maybe start respecting everyone’s profession if you expect people to respect yours.”

Shreya Questions Karan Patel’s Criticism

Shreya also questioned why Karan would demean reality television contestants while participating in a reality show himself. She added, “And honestly, stop demeaning people just because they come from reality TV. You are a part of a reality show too. So what exactly are you trying to prove by putting down the very platform you’re a part of?”

#ShreyaKalra wo GF h jo apne Bf ko kabhi aage nhi bhadhne degi 😭😭 #ShehzadPoonawalla ne sorry bola tha jiski jarurat nhi thi still ye wahi baat kar rhi h aur joker Boyfriend ko to dekho कुपोषित wala शरीर dikha rha h 😂 Aur ye Fakeyanka koi chup karwao https://t.co/fzRL9RBHEC — स्नेहा सिंह (@kalesh_karo) October 27, 2026

She further clarified that being a reality show contestant is not the problem. According to Shreya, the issue lies in “looking down on someone else’s work to make yourself feel superior.”

The exchange has brought the debate over reality television contestants and their professional identities into focus, with Shreya urging Karan to respect people’s work beyond their social media presence.