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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRise And Fall 2: Shreya Kalra Hits Back At Karan Patel’s ‘Reels’ Jibe, Says ‘Stop Demeaning Reality TV Contestants’

Rise And Fall 2: Shreya Kalra Hits Back At Karan Patel’s ‘Reels’ Jibe, Says ‘Stop Demeaning Reality TV Contestants’

Shreya Kalra has called out Karan Patel over his remarks about reality TV contestants and social media reels, urging the actor to respect everyone's profession and work beyond television.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreya Kalra countered Karan Patel's remarks about reels.
  • Patel questioned reality show contestants' focus on social media.
  • Kalra defended diverse careers, urging respect for professions.
  • She questioned Patel's criticism while part of reality TV.

Rise And Fall 2 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal’s girlfriend, Shreya Kalra, has responded to Karan Patel after the actor made remarks about people whose lives revolve around Instagram reels. Shreya accused him of looking down on reality show contestants and questioned why he would criticise a platform he is also part of. Her reaction came after Karan appeared to take a dig at Shreya and Rishabh over their social media presence during a recent episode. Pointing out that contestants have careers and businesses beyond television, Shreya urged the actor to respect other people’s professions and work.

Karan Patel’s Reels Remark

During a recent episode of Rise And Fall 2, Shreya told Rishabh that his comments were going viral on social media. Karan responded with a remark that appeared to target the couple’s online presence, saying, “Kab tak reels mein rahoge? Kabhi real life mein bhi aao.” The comment prompted Shreya to respond publicly, questioning his attitude towards people who participate in reality shows. She also pointed out that the programme he is currently part of is trending at number one.

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Shreya Kalra Calls For Respect

In her response, Shreya said appearing on a reality show does not define a person’s entire career. She highlighted that contestants also have projects, businesses, and professional commitments outside television.

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She wrote, “And just because we’ve participated in a reality show doesn’t mean that’s the only thing we do or the only platform we survive on. We have careers, projects, businesses and lives beyond reality television. So maybe start respecting everyone’s profession if you expect people to respect yours.”

 

Rise And Fall 2: Shreya Kalra Hits Back At Karan Patel’s ‘Reels’ Jibe, Says ‘Stop Demeaning Reality TV Contestants’

Shreya Questions Karan Patel’s Criticism

Shreya also questioned why Karan would demean reality television contestants while participating in a reality show himself. She added, “And honestly, stop demeaning people just because they come from reality TV. You are a part of a reality show too. So what exactly are you trying to prove by putting down the very platform you’re a part of?”

She further clarified that being a reality show contestant is not the problem. According to Shreya, the issue lies in “looking down on someone else’s work to make yourself feel superior.”

The exchange has brought the debate over reality television contestants and their professional identities into focus, with Shreya urging Karan to respect people’s work beyond their social media presence.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shreya Kalra respond to Karan Patel?

Shreya Kalra responded after Karan Patel made remarks about people whose lives revolve around Instagram reels, which she felt targeted her and Rishabh Jaiswal's social media presence. She accused him of looking down on reality show contestants.

What remark did Karan Patel make that sparked the controversy?

During an episode of

What was Shreya Kalra's main argument against Karan Patel's criticism?

Shreya argued that participating in a reality show doesn't define a person's entire career, as contestants have other projects and businesses. She urged Karan to respect everyone's profession, especially since he is also part of a reality show.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Patel Shreya Kalra Rishabh Jaiswal Rise And Fall 2 Karan Patel Reels Comment Shreya Kalra Slams Karan Patel
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