Swara Bhasker was left furious with Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise And Fall 2 after he chose to save Gautam Gulati from facing a fall. His decision upset Swara, who questioned his loyalty and reminded him of the support she had extended to him during the competition. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument, with Swara saying she should shift her loyalty to Gautam instead. Shehzad, however, stood by his decision and responded sharply to her accusations, further intensifying the confrontation between them.

Shehzad Saves Gautam Gulati

In the latest episode, Shehzad Poonawalla, who had secured his place as the show's first finalist and become the Ultimate Ruler for the final week, was given a special power to save one Ruler from facing a fall.

He chose to save Gautam Gulati, leaving Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel out of his decision. His choice upset Swara, who appeared to expect Shehzad to consider their friendship and the support she had extended to him during the competition.

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Shehzad Poonawalla’s Decision Upsets Swara Bhasker

Swara made her disappointment clear after Shehzad chose Gautam. During the argument, she said, “Mujhe rehne hi nahi hai penthouse mein yaar.” (I don't even want to stay in the penthouse anymore.) She then reminded Shehzad of her support, saying, “Maine apna nuksan karwake tujhe aage rakha hai.” (I put myself at a disadvantage to put you ahead.)

Shehzad responded, “This is a half fact!” Swara questioned his response and continued expressing her displeasure. Pointing towards Gautam, she further said, “Mujhe toh phir loyalty tumse hata ke Gautam se rakhni chahiye.” (Then I should shift my loyalty from you to Gautam.)

Shehzad replied, “Haan, tu kar le.” (Yes, go ahead.) The exchange brought the growing rift between Swara and Shehzad into the spotlight, with the decision to save Gautam becoming the centre of their disagreement.

Rise And Fall 2

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise And Fall 2 streams on MX Player every day at 12 pm. With Shehzad already securing a place in the finale, the remaining contestants face mounting pressure as the competition approaches its conclusion.

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The reality show follows a format in which contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. Rulers live in the penthouse and enjoy greater comfort and facilities, while Workers stay in the basement and face tougher living conditions.