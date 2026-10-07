'Rise And Fall 2': Karan Patel Quits Midway, Tej Pratap Yadav Evicted From Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Patel abruptly exited Rise and Fall 2 mid-season.

Reports indicate Patel departed due to health-related concerns.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Teju Bhaiya, was also eliminated.

Amazon MX Player's popular reality show Rise and Fall 2 is receiving immense love from viewers. The show is seeing new twists and turns every day. Now, big news has emerged regarding Rise and Fall 2. Karan Patel has suddenly left the show midway. Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav, also known as Teju Bhaiya, has also been eliminated.

Karan Patel Quits 'Rise and Fall 2'

Karan Patel was a contestant on Rise and Fall 2. His game on the show was well-received by viewers, and he was considered a strong contender. He was constantly active while living in the penthouse and playing the game. His sudden departure from the show came as a surprise to fans.

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After Karan's exit from the show, everyone wanted to know why he left midway. According to reports, Karan Patel had been unwell, which is why he had to leave the show. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement.

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Tej Pratap Yadav Was Evicted From The Show

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav, also known as Teju Bhaiya, has been eliminated from Rise and Fall 2. He has been evicted from the show. Teju Bhaiya's unique side was evident on the show. While living in the penthouse, he played a great game and captivated the audience with his style.

Tej Pratap's sudden exit from the show has come as a surprise to fans. His eviction will mark another major change in the game of Rise and Fall 2. It will be interesting to see in the upcoming episodes how his exit affects the penthouse game.

Constant Changes In The Show

Rise and Fall 2 has seen fierce competition between the contestants since its inception. The show has consistently introduced new twists and turns in the game between the Penthouse and Basement House. The power games, strategies, and tasks between the contestants keep the show consistently interesting.