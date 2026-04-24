Rihanna Returns To India After 2 Years, Fans Wonder If Another Big Fat Wedding Is Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans express surprise and confusion regarding her unexpected arrival.

Rihanna is known worldwide for her hit songs and global stardom. She has built a strong identity through her music, and she also enjoys a massive fan following in India. For her Indian fans, there’s exciting news, Rihanna has arrived in India for the second time. Earlier, in 2024, she had visited Jamnagar to attend the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

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Spotted At Mumbai Airport

The global pop sensation surprised everyone by landing in Mumbai on Thursday evening. She was recently spotted at Kalina Airport, and a video of her quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, Rihanna is seen walking out of the airport amid tight security. She smiled and greeted the paparazzi before quickly heading to her car and leaving the venue.

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Talking about her look, Rihanna kept things simple and subtle. She was dressed in a black hoodie and pants, paired it with sunglasses, giving off a cool and effortless vibe.

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Fans React To Her Surprise Visit

Rihanna’s sudden arrival in Mumbai has created quite a buzz online. While fans are excited, many are also confused about the reason behind her visit. One user wrote, “Rihanna is in India again? Whose wedding is it this time?” Another commented, “Does anyone know why Rihanna is in India? I’m totally confused.” A third user simply asked, “Why is Rihanna in India?”

Why Is Rihanna In India?

As of now, there’s no official confirmation about the purpose of Rihanna’s visit. However, reports by The Times of India suggest that she is in Mumbai for an event related to her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. It is being said that she might appear at a promotional pop-up event for her brand.