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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesFlorida Woman Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge For Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Home Shooting

Florida Woman Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge For Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Home Shooting

A Florida woman accused of shooting at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills-area home has been indicted on 14 felony counts, including attempted murder.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Florida woman indicted for shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home.
  • Ortiz faces 14 felony counts, including attempted murder charges.
  • Bullets pierced trailer and nursery wall; no injuries sustained.
  • Ortiz pleaded not guilty; jailed, deemed mentally competent.

A Florida woman accused of travelling across the country and opening fire at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills-area home has been indicted on 14 felony counts, including attempted murder. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 36, allegedly fired multiple rounds towards the property while the celebrity couple and their children were nearby. No one was injured in the incident.

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Ivanna Ortiz Indicted On 14 Felony Counts

According to Associated Press, A Los Angeles County judge unsealed the indictment against Ortiz of Orlando on Wednesday. She appeared in court wearing yellow jail clothing and spoke only with her attorney, who entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

The judge ordered Ortiz to remain in custody on $2.6 million bail. (approx. Rs 24,95,97,044)

The development followed a ruling the previous day that Ortiz was mentally competent to stand trial. The grand jury proceedings had taken place while she underwent months of psychiatric evaluation. Jurors returned the indictment on June 18, but it remained sealed for three months while the court considered her competency.

With that ruling now made, the criminal case has returned to the regular court process and is moving towards trial.

What Happened At Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Home?

Authorities allege that Ortiz drove a Tesla to the gates of the property, pointed an AR-15-style rifle from the vehicle and fired at least 20 rounds towards the home and a neighbouring property on March 8.

Although nobody was hurt, the gunfire caused significant damage. Bullets pierced an Airstream trailer occupied by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the time.

Shots also struck a wall in the nursery where the couple’s three young children were staying with their nanny.

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Charges In The Shooting Case

According to the Associated Press, Ortiz faces 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one for each person present across the two properties. She also faces three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

Ortiz had previously been charged in March with attempted murder involving Rihanna, along with more than a dozen other felony charges. She pleaded not guilty at the time.

Details concerning the psychiatric evaluations have not been publicly discussed in court, and documents containing that information remain sealed. Ortiz has now been returned to the standard criminal court process, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz?

She is a Florida woman indicted on 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, for allegedly firing an AR-15-style rifle at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Beverly Hills home.

What happened at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home?

On March 8, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly fired at least 20 rounds towards their property. No one was injured, but bullets struck an occupied trailer and a nursery wall.

What charges does Ivanna Lisette Ortiz face?

Ortiz faces 14 felony counts, including attempted murder, 10 for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and 3 for shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling. She has pleaded not guilty.

What is the current status of the criminal case against Ivanna Ortiz?

Ortiz has been found mentally competent to stand trial, and her case has returned to the regular court process. She remains in custody on $2.6 million bail.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rihanna A$AP Rocky United States News Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Rihanna Shooting Case
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