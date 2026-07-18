Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Richa Chadha condemned alleged assault on tribal woman.

Viral video shows Forest officials assaulting woman in Telangana village.

Incident highlights long-standing dispute over tribal podu land rights.

Actor Richa Chadha has reacted to a viral video that allegedly shows a tribal woman being assaulted by Forest Department officials in Telangana. The footage, reportedly from Manubotlagudem village in Ashwapuram Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has triggered widespread outrage online. Sharing the clip on social media, the actor expressed her concern while echoing criticism surrounding the long-standing dispute over podu lands.

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Richa Chadha Condemns Viral Video

Richa Chadha reshared a post on her social media account after the video began circulating widely online. While reposting it, she wrote, "Horrible ! And unconstitutional."

The post she reshared said, "A tribal woman being mercilessly trashed by Forest Department officials at Manubotlagudem village of Ashwapuram Mandal in Pinapak Constituency of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana."

It further read, "The podu land dispute between tribals and governments is a never ending struggle. For tribals, land & forest is life. That is all they know, that is all that they live for. They live & function as one in the forest. But governments that are happy to give away forests for big corporations object to these tribals."

What Happened In Telangana?

The incident reportedly took place in Manubotlagudem village under Aswapuram Mandal in the Pinapaka constituency of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana.

According to reports circulating alongside the viral footage, a tribal woman was allegedly assaulted by Forest Department personnel during a confrontation. Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, prompting criticism and renewed attention to the long-running dispute over podu (forest cultivation) lands between tribal communities and the government.

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Social Media Users Share Divided Views

The incident drew a flood of reactions across social media, with users expressing differing opinions.

One user commented, "I am all for the rights of tribals , but it's unfortunate that the tribals initiate violence in many instances by attacking the officials who are obeying the order as part of their duty."

Another wrote, "Due to such incidents police is losing trust among 90% Indian's."

A third user said, "Same like British Raj not much has changed..except for transfer of power."

Another commented, "Indian police is nothing short of Gundas with a license. Their power is not spent on maintaining law and order but in harassment of weak and marginalised."