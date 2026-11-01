Richa Chadha Calls Class 3 Boy 'Devil' After Assault On KG Girl In Panchkula, Slams Upbringing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Richa Chadha contacted police, expressed anger over assault.

Class 3 boy allegedly attacked kindergarten girl with stones.

He repeatedly banged her head, dragged unconscious girl.

Victim's condition stable; assault motive remains unclear.

Richa Chadha has reacted to the alleged assault of a kindergarten student by a Class 3 boy at a school in Haryana's Panchkula. After watching the video of the incident, the actor said she contacted the local police station to enquire about the young girl's condition. She also criticised the boy's upbringing and expressed anger over the attack.

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'I Wish He Banged His Own Head'

Reacting to the incident on social media, Richa said she was deeply shaken after watching the footage. She also shared the contact number of the Panchkula Police station and said she had called to check whether the girl had survived.

She wrote, "Couldn’t breathe after I saw the video. Called Panchkula Police station. Here’s the number 08146630016. Inquired if the girl has survived, was told it’s a 'sensitive matter".

Couldn’t breathe after I saw the video. Called Panchkula Police station. Here’s the number 08146630016. Inquired if the girl has survived, was told it’s a “sensitive matter” Honestly, that lil boy is the devil. I wish he banged his own head on that brick. What ugly upbringing! Psycho. No redemption, no forgiveness — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 31, 2026

The actor then directed her anger towards the boy, describing him as a ‘devil’ and questioning how he had been raised.

She added, "Honestly, that lil boy is the devil. I wish he banged his own head on that brick. What ugly upbringing! Psycho. No redemption, no forgiveness."

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What Happened At The Panchkula School?

The incident reportedly took place at Sanskriti Model School in Panchkula. According to the information available, the Class 3 student allegedly took the kindergarten girl to the first floor, telling her that she could meet her father there.

Once they reached the floor, the boy allegedly attacked her with stones before picking up a flowerpot and hitting her on the head. The assault reportedly continued in an empty classroom, where he repeatedly banged her head.

Even after the girl lost consciousness, the boy allegedly continued throwing stones at her. He then reportedly dragged her by her hair across part of the school premises.

The reason behind the alleged attack remains unclear. The girl was initially reported to be in critical condition, but her condition has since been said to be stable.