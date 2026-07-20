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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRicha Chadha Backs Those Demanding ‘Education, Jobs, Clean Air’; Rejects ‘Anti-National’ Label

Richa Chadha Backs Those Demanding ‘Education, Jobs, Clean Air’; Rejects ‘Anti-National’ Label

Richa Chadha’s post rejecting the ‘anti-national’ label and backing demands for education, jobs and clean air comes amid CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in Delhi.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Richa Chadha supported public demands for education, jobs, clean air.
  • CJP members marched towards Parliament; police used tear gas to block them.
  • CJP met Minister Nadda, demanding activist Sonam Wangchuk's hospital discharge.

Actor Richa Chadha has voiced her support for people demanding better education, employment opportunities, clean air and water, saying their concerns are both “valid” and “legitimate”. In a strongly worded social media post, she rejected the notion that such demands are “anti-national” and urged people not to be “gaslit”.

Richa Chadha On ‘Anti-National’ Label

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she said, “Don’t confuse momentum with the men supposed to be leading it. Your feelings, demands, and desires are valid, legitimate and reasonable. Your interest in your own future is rational; your rage is real.”

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She went on to question the use of the “anti-national” label against those seeking basic necessities and opportunities.

“If wanting education, jobs, clean air, water makes you ‘anti-national’, ask why this ‘nation’ wants to give you illiteracy, pollution and zero prospects,” she added. 

“Wanting a better life is the sign of an intelligent human being who knows they deserve better. Don’t be gaslit,” she further said. 

CJP’s Chalo Sansad March 

Chadha’s post comes against the backdrop of continuing unrest in Delhi. On Monday, members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) participated in the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi. They were stopped by security personnel near the Sansad Marg Police Station while attempting to reach Parliament.

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Police reportedly deployed tear gas shells after the crowd was blocked at Raisina Road, roughly 200 metres from the Parliament building.

On the other hand, representatives of the CJP stated that they held a meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda, during which they handed over a memorandum listing their demands. Chief among these was a call for the immediate discharge of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital.

Wangchuk had indicated he would call off his fast on Monday, July 20, 2026, provided the government publicly acknowledged failures in the education system, or if Parliament members committed to raising the matter for discussion in the House.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Richa Chadha's stance on public demands for basic necessities?

Richa Chadha expressed support for demands for education, employment, clean air, and water. She stated these concerns are

How did Richa Chadha address the 'anti-national' label used against protestors?

She questioned why wanting education, jobs, and clean resources would make someone 'anti-national.' Chadha asserted that seeking a better life is rational and a sign of an intelligent human being.

What happened during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march?

CJP members were stopped by security personnel near the Sansad Marg Police Station while attempting to reach Parliament. Police deployed tear gas shells after the crowd was blocked.

What was a primary demand of the CJP during their meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda?

A chief demand was the immediate discharge of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital. This was part of a memorandum handed over to Minister Nadda.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Richa Chadha Jantar Mantar CJP
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