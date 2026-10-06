Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rhiti Tiwari initiated legal action against ex-stepfather Ekam Bawa.

Bawa questioned Rhiti's allowance versus luxury items in video.

Rhiti clarified she shared personal experience, not financial struggle.

She confirmed legal action, implying Bawa's timing was convenient.

Rhiti Tiwari has initiated legal action against her ex-stepfather, Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, after he questioned her claim of receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 from her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. Bawa had challenged Rhiti’s account of her financial situation, pointing to her luxury handbags and cars and questioning how they aligned with the allowance she spoke about on Bigg Boss 20.

In a video, Bawa alleged that Rhiti owns handbags worth Rs 4-5 lakh and questioned the expenses associated with her luxury cars. He specifically claimed that maintaining a Range Rover alone costs around Rs 2.5-3 lakh, asking how that could be reconciled with her stated Rs 25,000 monthly allowance.

Rhiti, meanwhile, has clarified that she never described herself as being financially “struggling” and said she was merely sharing her personal experience on the reality show.

Rhiti Tiwari Takes Legal Action Against Ekam Bawa

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rhiti confirmed that legal action has been initiated against Bawa. She also suggested that his comments came at a time when she was not present to respond to them.

“Since appropriate legal action has been taken, I would like to say nothing about it. But I think the fact that it came at such a convenient time should be an answer in itself. You know what I mean? I was not there to defend myself. So I think the audience is also smart. They’ll understand,” The Free Press Journal quoted her as saying.

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This comes after Rhiti told the media following her mid-week eviction from Bigg Boss 20 that legal proceedings had already been initiated against Bawa.

“Iss mudde par legal action le liya gaya hai, so I will let the legal way take its course, aur kuch bhi jo update honge, we will get to know it from the legal resources only. My agency will let you know jab ye cheezein aage badhengi. But legal course has been taken for this case,” she said while addressing the media after her exit.

‘Never Said I Was Struggling’

Rhiti also addressed the discussion surrounding her Rs 25,000 monthly allowance, making it clear that she never claimed to be struggling financially. She said she was simply sharing a personal experience and explaining her decision to build her own life without relying on her father’s fame or connections.

“Look, first of all, I never said that I was struggling. This is just my experience. I think every household and every family has different thought processes. I’m 25 right now. My dad has been very clear and my family has been very clear: ‘Beta, you make your own life.’ Because if I am handed something, I won’t have any value for it. I will never have that fire within me to achieve something, to do something. So I’m very happy that this was not done for me,” The Free Press Journal further quoted her as saying.

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Rhiti added that as people grow older, they can sometimes feel hesitant about asking their parents for money or other things. She stressed that she was not presenting her experience as a “struggle story” or seeking sympathy.

“Secondly, at a certain age, you also start feeling embarrassed to ask your family for things when you become a certain age. You start feeling like, ‘I should do it myself. Why can’t I do it myself?’ So it’s not that I don’t come from privilege or that privilege doesn’t exist. It’s just my truth. This is just what happened. It’s not my struggle story. It’s just my story. I’m not saying, ‘Please sympathise with me.’”