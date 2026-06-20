Rhea Kapoor Team Loses Rs 1.35 Crore Diamond Earrings During New York Met Gala

A theft case has been registered after diamond-studded earrings worth Rs 1.35 crore allegedly went missing during filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor’s trip to New York for the Met Gala. The jewellery, hired from Mumbai-based jewellers for a fashion event, was being carried by celebrity makeup artist Savleen Singh. The disappearance came to light after the team checked into their hotel in New York and discovered the jewellery boxes were empty. Mumbai Police have now launched an investigation to trace where the high-value pieces went missing, with multiple locations under scrutiny, including airports, transit points and the flight route.

Complaint Filed At Sahar Police Station

A theft case involving jewellery worth Rs 1.35 crore has been registered at Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station after two pairs of diamond-studded earrings reportedly went missing during an overseas trip. The complaint was filed by celebrity makeup artist Savleen Singh, who has been associated with Rhea Kapoor for the past seven years.

Missing During New York Trip

According to police, Singh was entrusted with carrying two pairs of expensive earrings hired from Mumbai jewellers for a fashion event in New York. Rhea Kapoor and her team had travelled to the US to attend the Met Gala. The jewellery was sourced from Mehta Jewellers and Goenka Jewellers and packed in two separate boxes. Singh reportedly kept both inside her handbag throughout the journey. The team departed Mumbai on an Emirates flight on April 27, travelled via Dubai, and landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 28.

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The alleged theft came to light after the team checked into the Pierre Hotel in New York. Singh reportedly opened the jewellery boxes to hand them over to another team member, Shirin. It was then that both boxes were found empty. The missing jewellery included an 18-carat emerald and diamond-studded gold earring set from Mehta Jewellers valued at Rs 66 lakh. Another missing piece was a Zambian emerald-stone earring set with a gold border from Goenka Jewellers, worth Rs 69 lakh. The total value of the missing jewellery is estimated at Rs 1.35 crore.

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Investigation Underway

After returning to Mumbai, Singh approached the Sahar Police and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with theft. Investigators are now trying to establish where exactly the jewellery disappeared. Police are examining multiple possibilities, including theft at Mumbai airport, during the Emirates flight, while in transit at Dubai, or after arrival in New York.

With the jewellery still untraced, investigators are piecing together the travel timeline to identify where the theft may have occurred. The case remains under active investigation.