Diamond-studded earrings valued at Rs 1.35 crore went missing. They were hired from Mumbai-based jewellers for a fashion event.
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Rhea Kapoor Team Loses Rs 1.35 Crore Diamond Earrings During New York Met Gala
A theft case has been filed after diamond-studded earrings worth Rs 1.35 crore linked to Rhea Kapoor’s team went missing during a New York trip, prompting Mumbai Police to investigate.
- Diamond-studded earrings worth Rs 1.35 crore went missing.
- Rhea Kapoor's team lost jewellery carried by makeup artist.
- Jewellery discovered missing upon New York hotel check-in.
- Mumbai Police investigating theft origin across travel route.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What went missing during Rhea Kapoor's trip to New York?
Who was responsible for carrying the missing jewellery?
Celebrity makeup artist Savleen Singh, who has been associated with Rhea Kapoor, was entrusted with carrying the two pairs of expensive earrings.
Where was the theft case registered?
The theft case was registered at Mumbai's Sahar Police Station. The complaint was filed by Savleen Singh upon her return to Mumbai.
What is the estimated value of the missing jewellery?
The total value of the missing diamond-studded earrings is estimated at Rs 1.35 crore. This includes pieces from Mehta Jewellers and Goenka Jewellers.
Where did the team discover the jewellery was missing?
The team discovered the jewellery was missing after checking into The Pierre Hotel in New York. The boxes were found empty when Savleen Singh opened them.
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