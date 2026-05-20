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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRhea Chakraborty Announces Break From Social Media, Says ‘It’s All Started To Feel Heavier’

Rhea Chakraborty Announces Break From Social Media, Says ‘It’s All Started To Feel Heavier’

Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix series Family Business, which marks her return to acting after a seven-year hiatus.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 May 2026 02:35 PM (IST)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has announced a break from social media, saying she wants to reconnect with herself and focus on what feels “real”. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, the actor admitted that the constant noise of social media had started to feel overwhelming.

Rhea Chakraborty Announces Break From Social Media

“Lately, I’ve been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it’s all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment,” she wrote.

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Rhea further shared that she misses “quiet” and “simply being” before revealing her decision to step away from social media for a while.

“So, I’m taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now,” she added, while assuring fans that she would “see them soon”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

How Did Social Media Users React?

The decision to step away from social media came as a shock for many. One social media user said, “Take care of yourself... Hope you'll heal soon …”

“Will miss you. Take care,” added another.

A third commented, “I know how difficult it is to stay alive without a person whom u loved the most,” referring to Sushant Singh Rajput. 

ALSO READ| ‘Still In Shock’: Telugu Actor Swetaa Varma Raises Doubts Over Suicide Angle In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Rhea Chakraborty’s life changed drastically after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She faced intense media scrutiny, online trolling, and even spent time in jail amid the controversy surrounding the actor’s death. After navigating those difficult years, she eventually made a comeback and is now choosing to take some time away from the spotlight.

The 33-year-old is currently gearing up for her upcoming Netflix series Family Business, which marks her return to acting after a seven-year hiatus. The show also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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