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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesCourt Orders Release Of Rhea Chakraborty’s Frozen Bank Accounts In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Court Orders Release Of Rhea Chakraborty’s Frozen Bank Accounts In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Mumbai court has ordered the defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty’s and her family’s bank accounts that were frozen by the NCB in 2020 during the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai court defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's family bank accounts.
  • NCB's 2020 freeze order lacked mandatory legal confirmation.
  • Court cited NDPS Act procedural lapse for allowing release.
  • Case re-examines Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

A significant legal development has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, with a special court in Mumbai allowing the defreezing of bank accounts belonging to actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The decision brings fresh attention to a case that continues to remain in public focus years after the original investigation began.

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Court Grants Relief In Bank Account Freeze Case

On Saturday, the Mumbai court permitted the release of bank accounts held by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and their mother Sandhya Chakraborty.

These accounts had been frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2020 during its investigation linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While some accounts were already defrozen in 2021, the family had recently approached the court seeking release of additional accounts held with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The plea, filed through advocates Ayaz Khan and Zehra Charania, primarily concerned joint accounts operated by family members.

Defence Argues NDPS Act Procedure Not Followed

The applicants argued that the NCB had not complied with Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They maintained that this made the continued freezing of accounts unlawful.

The provision requires that any seizure or freezing of assets linked to alleged drug activity must be confirmed by a competent authority within a fixed timeframe. According to the defence, this mandatory step was not followed in the present case.

Advocate Ayaz Khan, representing Rhea and her mother, submitted that the required confirmation procedure was not carried out for the accounts in question.

NCB Opposes The Plea

Opposing the application, Additional Public Prosecutor Geeta Nayyar argued that statements recorded during the investigation indicated Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged links with a drug network and contact with drug peddlers. On this basis, the NCB justified the freezing of the accounts.

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Court Observes Legal Lapse

Special judge UC Deshmukh mentioned that the procedural requirements under the NDPS Act had not been followed. The court highlighted that any freezing order must be confirmed within 30 days to remain valid.

In its order, the court stated, "The NCB does not deny that there is no compliance of Sub-section (2) of Section 68F of the Act. There is no order as contemplated to be passed under such provisions of Act. Therefore, in view of the observations of the Hon'ble High Court in Jatinder (supra) and provisions of Section 68F of the Act, the application is liable to be allowed."

With this observation, the court allowed the defreezing of the bank accounts. As of now, neither Rhea Chakraborty nor her family has issued an official statement.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recent legal development occurred in the Sushant Singh Rajput case involving Rhea Chakraborty?

A special court in Mumbai has allowed the defreezing of bank accounts belonging to Rhea Chakraborty and her family. These accounts were frozen by the NCB in 2020.

Which bank accounts were allowed to be defrozen?

The court permitted the release of additional bank accounts held by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and their mother Sandhya Chakraborty with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

What was the defense's argument for the accounts to be defrozen?

The defense argued that the NCB did not comply with Section 68F of the NDPS Act, which requires confirmation of asset freezing by a competent authority within a fixed timeframe.

Why did the NCB oppose the application to defrozen the accounts?

The NCB opposed the application, citing statements recorded during the investigation that indicated Rhea Chakraborty's alleged links with a drug network and drug peddlers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rhea Chakraborty Mumbai Court Sushant Singh Rajput Case ENtertainment News
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