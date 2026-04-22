‘Maa Behen’ Will Show Madhuri Dixit’s Comic Side, Says Director Suresh Triveni: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Suresh Triveni discusses his upcoming Netflix film

The project is a

Madhuri Dixit stars in a full-fledged comedic role.

Triveni clarifies Vidya Balan is not in

A fresh Madhuri Dixit performance, a dark comedy setup and Suresh Triveni at the helm. Maa Behen is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.

According to an India Today report, the filmmaker has now shared intriguing details about the Netflix project, while teasing that audiences are set to rediscover Madhuri in a completely different light.

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Maa Behen Was Close To The Director's Heart

As per the reports of India Today, Triveni revealed that Maa Behen has been a deeply personal film for him. He also mentioned that it has been in development for years. He shared that the first draft was written soon after Tumhari Sulu, but the screenplay faced delays before finally taking shape with writer Pooja Pulani.

The director said, "It’s a film that’s extremely dear to me, and I wrote the first draft just after Tumhari Sulu. In fact, Maa Behen was supposed to be done even before (all other films), but I got stuck with the writing and couldn’t take it forward. And then I found a lovely writer, Pooja Pulani and she took over the entire writing. It's a special project and also very personal. I zeroed in on the title first and then started writing about it."

A Dysfunctional Family Story With Dark Humour

Triveni described the film as a “domestic noir”, suggesting a layered narrative packed with humour and emotional tension. The report also mentions that the story revolves around a dysfunctional family coming together.

He said, "I was very keen to write a story about a dysfunctional family coming together, and I call it a domestic noir, and it’s got something. I mean, I am the wrong person to talk about my own film, but I can assure you that you will see some terrific, terrific performances."

Madhuri Dixit’s Comic Turn Creates Excitement

One of the biggest talking points from the interview was Madhuri Dixit’s role. Triveni reportedly shared that the actor has taken on full-fledged comedy in the film, something fans have not seen enough of on screen in recent years.

He also praised the wider cast, including Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan, raising expectations around the ensemble performance.

What He Said About Vidya Balan

Given his successful past collaborations with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, many expected another reunion. However, Triveni clarified that while she is not part of Maa Behen, future projects remain possible.

With a smile, he said, "I am always in talks with Vidya about something. Also, I should tell you that I made sure Vidya came to Subedaar's set and gave the clap for me. She is home [to me], and we are constantly thinking of exploring what’s next. I am sure that we’ll get something very, very soon. But I have been very fortunate that I have been able to work with Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. I mean, I can’t ask for more."

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Cinema Is Still A Commercial Art Form

Triveni ended by acknowledging the practical side of filmmaking and the importance of box office returns.

“But eventually, this business is commercial. You need to get your money back. Cinema is the costliest form of art," the director signed off with a smile.