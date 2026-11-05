ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRegina Cassandra Alleges Dharma Productions Ignored Her During 'Kesari 2' Promotions: 'Is It Because I'm South Indian?'

Regina Cassandra Alleges Dharma Productions Ignored Her During 'Kesari 2' Promotions: 'Is It Because I'm South Indian?'

Regina Cassandra recently called out Dharma Productions for sidelining her during 'Kesari 2' promotions. She also warned against a North-South divide after remarks by Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She urged actors to walk out, avoiding industry generalizations.

Actor Regina Cassandra, known for her work across multiple regional film industries and Bollywood, recently made startling claims against Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She alleged that the prestigious production banner deliberately excluded her from the promotional campaign of their highly anticipated film Kesari 2, despite her playing a prominent role as lead actor Akshay Kumar's wife. In addition to calling out the snub, Regina also weighed in on the ongoing controversy sparked by Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte's recent remarks about the South film industry. She strongly cautioned against generalising the industries and creating an unnecessary "North-South divide".

'They Didn't Even Tag Me'

In a candid new interview with India Today, the actress did not mince her words while expressing her profound disappointment with how Dharma Productions handled her association with the film. Revealing that she was completely sidelined during the marketing of Kesari 2, Regina stated that she was never given a valid reason for being left out of the film's promotions.

Connecting the debate back to her own baffling experience, Regina highlighted the inherent struggles faced by regional talents. "Janhvi has spoken about being objectified on Karan Johar's show, the same Karan's Dharma Productions decided not to promote me in their film Kesari 2. Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I'm a South-Indian? Till date, I do not even know why they didn't. It is very strange," Regina claimed.

Highlighting a specific instance of the alleged snub, she pointed out how the production house managed the film's musical releases on social media. "They shared that Kesari 2's song on Instagram and I am featuring in that song from start to finish, but they didn't even tag me," she stated.

Also Read: 'You Poured Everything Into This One': Alia Bhatt's Emotional Note For Ranbir Kapoor As Ramayana Releases

North-South Divide'

Regina's revelations arrive at a time when actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte have openly criticised their experiences in the Telugu film industry, citing issues like objectification and a lack of bound scripts. While Regina acknowledged that actors should speak up if they feel uncomfortable, she questioned their approach, pointing out that privileged stars always have the agency to walk out of a project they disagree with.

"If you feel uncomfortable, please walk out of the film. I don't think we should put ourselves in a position where we say we had no choice. And this is not about men or women," she argued. Noting that neither Janhvi nor Radhika were in a position where they couldn't make a decision, she added that actors should walk away rather than generalising an entire industry later.

The actress strongly warned against turning these individual experiences into a broad attack on regional cinema. Expressing her displeasure, she said, "I really have a big issue when a North Indian actor talks about South Indian cinema like that because you're making a North-South divide without you even realising it, and that's absolutely wrong. There are different ways of handling this."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

Also Read: Karan Johar Calls 'Ramayana' A 'Divine Blessing': Praises Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Performances

About Regina Cassandra

Regina Cassandra is a prominent actress who has established a strong presence across the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi entertainment industries. She made her Bollywood theatrical debut in 2019 with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Over the years, the versatile actress has garnered widespread acclaim for her compelling performances in highly successful Hindi web series, including the critically acclaimed Rocket Boys and the hit crime thriller Farzi.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you provide a specific example of how Regina Cassandra was allegedly sidelined during Kesari 2 promotions?

Regina highlighted that Dharma Productions shared a Kesari 2 song on Instagram featuring her from start to finish, but they failed to tag her in the post.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 05 Nov 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Dharma Productions Akshay Kumar Regina Cassandra Kesari 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'You Poured Everything Into This One': Alia Bhatt's Emotional Note For Ranbir Kapoor As Ramayana Releases
'You Poured Everything Into This One': Alia Bhatt's Emotional Note For Ranbir Kapoor As Ramayana Releases
Celebrities
Karan Johar Calls 'Ramayana' A 'Divine Blessing': Praises Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Performances
Karan Johar Calls 'Ramayana' A 'Divine Blessing': Praises Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Performances
Celebrities
Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Introduces Lord Hanuman With Diljit And Sukhwinder’s Hanuman Chalisa
Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Introduces Lord Hanuman With Diljit And Sukhwinder’s Hanuman Chalisa
Celebrities
'Loved Every Bit Of It': 'Ramayana' Gets SS Rajamouli's Thumbs-Up, Filmmaker Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Yash
'Loved Every Bit Of It': 'Ramayana' Gets SS Rajamouli's Thumbs-Up, Filmmaker Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Yash
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget