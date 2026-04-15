Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Recorded My Apology Nine Times, Felt Like A Dead Body': Samay Raina On His Toughest Days After India's Got Latent Row

'Recorded My Apology Nine Times, Felt Like A Dead Body': Samay Raina On His Toughest Days After India's Got Latent Row

Comedian Samay Raina revealed the toll of the India's Got Latent row: "I was like a dead body, zoned out... crying all the time" in freezing Canada.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina discussed India's Got Latent controversy aftermath on podcast.
  • Backlash led to immense mental distress and isolation, says Raina.
  • Raina wrote and performed his 'Still Alive' special, finding healing.
  • Friends offered support during his difficult period and recovery.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has bared his soul about the dark days after the India's Got Latent controversy. In a raw podcast chat, he reveals feeling like a "dead body," crying endlessly in freezing Canada, and struggling to even record an apology. Days after dropping his comeback special Still Alive on YouTube, Raina says writing it "healed" him—but the pain from last year's backlash still lingers. What pushed him to the edge? Read on to know more.

Samay Raina Spoke On India's Got Latent Controversy

Just days after releasing his new stand-up special Still Alive on YouTube, popular comedian Samay Raina opened up in a candid podcast interview with Vaibhav Munjal on Chalchitra Talks, also known as The Longest Interview. The chat took place at Mumbai's Habitat, run by his friend Balraj Ghai, the same spot where India's Got Latent was filmed. 

The trouble began in February 2025 when a clip from India's Got Latent went viral. Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial comments about parents and sex, sparking massive outrage, protests, debates, and even FIRs against Raina, Allahbadia, and other panellists. 

ALSO READ | 'Loss Has Its Own Way Of Bringing Family Closer': Bobby Deol On His Bond With Esha Deol And Ahana Deol

Samay Raina On Still Alive Stand - Up

Raina shared how the backlash broke him mentally. "I'm like this today because of that (writing Still Alive). Balraj has seen me. I was like a dead body. I was just zoned out. I am just looking around. Just depersonalised, detached from the world. Just looking at people smiling and feeling like s**t," he told Munjal. 

He hit rock bottom during a tough Canada tour. "Ten days, 10 shows and it was minus 27 degrees Celsius. We were in Edmonton, Calgary and I was dead at that time. I was just crying all the time. I was just f****ng demotivated. I would just be in my room," Raina recalled. Balraj Ghai couldn't join due to visa issues, making it worse. 

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 14 Cr Away From Breaking Pushpa 2’s record

After Allahbadia's apology, Raina's lawyer urged him to record one too. "I recorded that apology nine times... At that time, I was just doing whatever people were saying. I was just f***ed," he admitted. 

Yet, Raina turned pain into art. He wrote Still Alive in just two months, his best work yet. "Itna pain tha... Warna special likhne ke liye saal, do saal lagte hain. Do mahine mein likh ke, ready karke, tight karke, tour kar diya (I was in so much pain... Otherwise it takes a year or two to write a special. I wrote this special in two months, readied it, tightened it, and went on tour with it)," he said. Writing it "healed" him, he added. 

Friends like Vir Das and Tanmay Bhat supported him, Das told him to "write it all down," while Bhat stayed in touch constantly. Playing guitar and poker also helped him cope. Raina's story shows resilience amid comedy's tough side. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Samay Raina face?

Samay Raina was involved in the India's Got Latent controversy in February 2025 after a clip from the show went viral, featuring controversial comments about parents and sex.

How did the backlash from the controversy affect Samay Raina?

Raina described feeling mentally broken, like a 'dead body,' and detached from the world. He also struggled with immense demotivation and cried frequently during a tour in Canada.

How did Samay Raina cope with the aftermath of the controversy?

Raina found healing by writing his stand-up special 'Still Alive' in just two months. He also received support from friends like Vir Das and Tanmay Bhat and found solace in playing guitar and poker.

What is Samay Raina's new stand-up special called?

Samay Raina's new stand-up special, which he states helped him heal, is called 'Still Alive' and was released on YouTube.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
India's Got Latent Samay Raina Still Alive
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Recorded My Apology Nine Times, Felt Like A Dead Body': Samay Raina On His Toughest Days After India's Got Latent Row
'Recorded My Apology Nine Times, Felt Like A Dead Body': Samay Raina On His Toughest Days After India's Got Latent Row
Celebrities
Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Mints Rs 13.84 Lakh Ahead Of April 17 Release
Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Mints Rs 13.84 Lakh Ahead Of April 17 Release
Celebrities
'Loss Has Its Own Way Of Bringing Family Closer': Bobby Deol On His Bond With Esha Deol And Ahana Deol
'Loss Has Its Own Way Of Bringing Family Closer': Bobby Deol On His Bond With Esha Deol And Ahana Deol
Celebrities
Will Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Share Screen Space In Ramayana?
Will Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Share Screen Space In Ramayana?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Noida Police Files Case Against Two RJD Spokespersons Over Alleged Fake Video Post
Breaking: ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Locations in Punjab, Multiple Sites Under Investigation
Breaking: SC Stays Telangana HC Order Granting Interim Bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera
Breaking News: “Mediator Brigade” Emerges as US–Iran Talks Resume Amid Nuclear Deal Deadlock
Breaking: Bihar Cabinet Sworn In as NDA Government Takes Shape Amid Caste Balance Politics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget