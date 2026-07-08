Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Mohan reversed film exit, admitting emotional decision, apologised.

His prior announcement stemmed from personal divorce struggles.

Film industry encouraged return, sparking mental health discussions.

Mohan assured fans of his comeback, ending career speculation.

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has reversed his earlier decision to step away from films, months after announcing that he would quit acting until his divorce from estranged wife Aarti Ravi was finalised. Speaking while receiving an honour at an awards ceremony, the actor admitted that his decision had been driven by emotion and apologised to fans and colleagues for worrying them. Ravi said he had realised how deeply his announcement had affected those who had supported him throughout his career. He also thanked members of the film industry for encouraging him to stay connected with cinema despite his ongoing personal struggles.

Ravi Mohan Comeback

Ravi Mohan said his earlier announcement to quit films came during an emotionally difficult period in his personal life. Looking back, he admitted that the decision had hurt many of his supporters. "I am turning 46 this year. Half of my life has been spent in the cinema. It’s a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more," he said.

The actor revealed that several people from the film industry urged him not to distance himself from cinema. "I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, 'We’ll accept anything you say. But you must never say you’re not part of cinema again.' I apologise to all of them," Ravi added.

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Assuring fans of his return, he said, "I also won’t betray my fans anymore. I’ll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity... I plan to return as your Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude."

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Mental Health And Divorce

Ravi also reflected on the emotional press conference where he had announced his decision to quit acting, saying the episode unexpectedly opened conversations about mental health. "I think something good came out of this [press meet where he announced his decision to quit cinema]. Many have started talking about mental health. Many who could relate to me contacted me, which makes me happy. If I am standing in front of you today, smiling happily, it is only because of my fans. With your blessings, my new life continues," he said.

The actor has remained in the spotlight following his separation from Aarti Ravi and the reported end of his relationship with singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis.

Why Ravi Wanted To Quit

In May, Ravi had announced that he would stop acting until his divorce proceedings concluded, saying he could no longer balance his personal life with his work. During an emotional press interaction, he had said, "Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan, aka Jayam Ravi, is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore."

He also alleged that he had been prevented from meeting his sons and spoke about the emotional strain of the marital dispute. Despite his announcing his break from acting, speculation about his return grew after filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj introduced him as part of the Benz project within the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

With his latest announcement, Ravi Mohan has put an end to speculation over his acting career, making it clear that he is ready to return to films while continuing to navigate his personal challenges.