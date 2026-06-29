Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kishan found true stardom in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has recently opened up about the difficult early years of his career, recalling how he was often mocked by industry peers during the 1990s. Speaking on the Prime Video reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the actor shared how few believed he would ever succeed in the film industry. He appears on the show alongside his daughter, Riva Kishan.

‘I Was Fully Prepared, Yet Left Behind,’ Says Ravi Kishan

During an interaction with contestants, Ravi Kishan reflected on his long journey in cinema, saying he endured years of rejection and doubt before finally achieving recognition.

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He said, “Many people in my life mocked me. In the 90s, they were becoming big stars one after another, while I just watched them rise to success.”

The actor revealed that he entered the industry fully prepared, having trained in multiple skills, including voice modulation, horse riding, action, Urdu and Hindi, theatre, and dance. Despite this, success remained elusive.

“I used to tell myself that if it was their time, mine would come too. But I didn’t know it would take 34 years for my moment to arrive,” he added.

‘My Time Came After 34 Years’

Ravi Kishan shared that his breakthrough eventually came after more than three decades of struggle. He recalled that in the year his recognition finally arrived, he went on to win multiple Best Actor awards and was invited to platforms that once ignored him.

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“Earlier, people wouldn’t even call me. They used to mock me. No one believed I could make it. But today, I am here,” he said emotionally, leaving contestants visibly moved.

Ravi Kishan Career

Ravi Kishan began his acting career in the early 1990s with Hindi films such as Pitaambar, Aatank, Army and Zakhmi Dil. While he worked in several Bollywood projects, true stardom came through the Bhojpuri film industry, where he emerged as one of its biggest superstars.

Films like Saiyaan Hamar and Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi cemented his position as one of the most popular faces in Bhojpuri cinema, ultimately shaping his long and successful career in Indian entertainment.