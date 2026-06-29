Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Kishan Reflects On His Career In Films, Recalls Being Mocked In The 90s: 'My Time Came After 34 Years'

Ravi Kishan Reflects On His Career In Films, Recalls Being Mocked In The 90s: 'My Time Came After 34 Years'

Ravi Kishan recalled being mocked in the 1990s, saying few believed he would succeed. Speaking on Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, he appeared alongside his daughter Riva Kishan.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kishan found true stardom in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has recently opened up about the difficult early years of his career, recalling how he was often mocked by industry peers during the 1990s. Speaking on the Prime Video reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the actor shared how few believed he would ever succeed in the film industry. He appears on the show alongside his daughter, Riva Kishan.

‘I Was Fully Prepared, Yet Left Behind,’ Says Ravi Kishan

During an interaction with contestants, Ravi Kishan reflected on his long journey in cinema, saying he endured years of rejection and doubt before finally achieving recognition.

ALSO READ | ‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig At Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral

He said, “Many people in my life mocked me. In the 90s, they were becoming big stars one after another, while I just watched them rise to success.”

The actor revealed that he entered the industry fully prepared, having trained in multiple skills, including voice modulation, horse riding, action, Urdu and Hindi, theatre, and dance. Despite this, success remained elusive.

“I used to tell myself that if it was their time, mine would come too. But I didn’t know it would take 34 years for my moment to arrive,” he added.

‘My Time Came After 34 Years’ 

Ravi Kishan shared that his breakthrough eventually came after more than three decades of struggle. He recalled that in the year his recognition finally arrived, he went on to win multiple Best Actor awards and was invited to platforms that once ignored him. 

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Powerful Insight On Failure And Self-Belief

“Earlier, people wouldn’t even call me. They used to mock me. No one believed I could make it. But today, I am here,” he said emotionally, leaving contestants visibly moved.

Ravi Kishan Career

Ravi Kishan began his acting career in the early 1990s with Hindi films such as Pitaambar, Aatank, Army and Zakhmi Dil. While he worked in several Bollywood projects, true stardom came through the Bhojpuri film industry, where he emerged as one of its biggest superstars.

Films like Saiyaan Hamar and Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi cemented his position as one of the most popular faces in Bhojpuri cinema, ultimately shaping his long and successful career in Indian entertainment.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

In which film industry did Ravi Kishan find his true stardom?

Ravi Kishan found true stardom in the Bhojpuri film industry, where he emerged as one of its biggest superstars. His position was cemented by films like Saiyaan Hamar and Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Kemmu Riva Kishan Ravi Kishan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'What's The Urgency?': SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Case
SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Cities
Massive Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Flat In Noida's Sector 119; 6 Tenders On Spot
Massive Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Flat In Noida's Sector 119; 6 Tenders On Spot
World
US, Iran Agree To Halt Hostilities 'For Now', To Hold Hormuz Talks In Doha This Week: Report
US, Iran Agree To Halt Hostilities 'For Now', To Hold Hormuz Talks In Doha: Report
Cricket
India Coach Breaks Silence On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Absence From Ireland T20Is
India Coach Breaks Silence On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Absence From Ireland T20Is
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya: Ayodhya Police Expands Temple Donation Theft Probe
Big Breaking: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Noida Society
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Eight Accused to Be Produced in Court Today
NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated
NEWS UPDATE: Reports Claim Designated Militants Attended Funeral of Shoaib Akhtar's Brother in Islamabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget