Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor-politician Ravi Kishan spoke on rising youth suicides.

He connected this to TV actor Sanchita Ugale's death.

Kishan emphasized meditation, spirituality, prayer for emotional strength.

He called suicide a great sin, believing souls wander.

The television industry is reeling from the loss of Sanchita Ugale, whose death has left many heartbroken. Amid the grief surrounding the young actor's passing, actor-politician Ravi Kishan addressed the issue of rising suicide cases among youngsters, sharing his views on spirituality, meditation and the need to find strength during difficult times.

ALSO READ: Leaked Chats Of Sanchita Ugale Alleging Harassment By Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma Go Viral

Ravi Kishan Speaks About Rising Suicide Cases Among Young People

In a conversation with PTI, Ravi Kishan expressed concern over what he described as a worrying trend among youngsters. Referring to the recent death of a young television actor, he called the incident deeply unfortunate and stressed the importance of developing emotional strength through spiritual practices.

He said, “Isiliye meditation zaroori hai, adhyatma zaroori hai, puja paath zaroori hai, thoda shaktiyan milti hai. Sukh dukh to aate rehte hai, vo aate rahenge. Aisa koi vyakti nahi hai jo dukhi nahi hai, chintan nahi hai jisko. Lekin zinda bhi rehna hai.” [That's why meditation is important, spirituality is important, and prayer is important, they give you inner strength. Happiness and sorrow are a part of life, and they will keep coming. There is no person who doesn't face pain or worries. But despite everything, you have to keep living.]

VIDEO | Gorakhpur: On TV Actress Sanchita Ugale’s demise, BJP MP Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) says, “Just yesterday, one of our artists, a young television actress who was only 22 years old, died by suicide. It is very tragic. That is why meditation is important. Spirituality is… pic.twitter.com/PXi9ncF1tD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Thank God Yeh Film Aayi': Ravi Kishan Says 'Maa Behen' Helped Triptii Drimri Move Beyond Her 'Animal' Image

Ravi Kishan Shares His Personal Beliefs On Suicide

While discussing the issue, Ravi Kishan also spoke about his personal beliefs regarding suicide and the soul.

He stated, “Suicide to sabse bada paap hai, vo aatma ko kabhi moksh hi nahi milta. Jo bhi aatmahatya karta hai, uski aatma yahi bhatakti hai. Kyunki usne apne nirdharit samay par praan nahi tyaga. Pehle le liya. To vo vahin aatmayen banke, pret pishach banke, yahi ghoomte hai.” [Suicide is the greatest sin. The soul never attains moksha. Anyone who dies by suicide continues to wander here because they did not give up their life at the time destined for them, they ended it too soon. So those souls roam here as spirits and ghosts.]

His comments have since become part of the wider conversation surrounding Sanchita’s death and the broader issue of mental and emotional well-being among young people.

What Happened To Sanchita Ugale?

According to police officials, Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara, Mumbai, on Sunday. Authorities said the incident occurred around 7 pm.

A police official stated, “A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered.”

Police have registered a case and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)