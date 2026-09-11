Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Becomes Official Song: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kishan's viral 'Money Follows My Brother' meme now official song.

Kishan stars in video, featuring his viral meme lines.

Meme originated from Kishan's podcast on identity's importance.

Ravi Kishan's viral 'Money Follows My Brother' meme has now become an official song, released by T-Series. The track arrived on September 11, turning a popular meme moment from the actor-politician into a full-fledged music video. T-Series had already raised curiosity by sharing a glimpse of the video a few days earlier, and the teaser quickly built excitement among fans.

ALSO READ: Did Badshah Cheat on Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Claims, ‘Red Flag Dekha Hai Maine’

Ravi Kishan Brings His Viral Meme Moments To The Music Video

The newly released song features Ravi Kishan and incorporates the line that became one of his most recognisable viral moments on social media. Mellow D and Surjit Bindrakhiya have lent their voices to the track, while Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu are credited as its lyricists.

Ravi Kishan also appears to lean into the internet fame surrounding the meme. The music video features several of his viral dance steps, which had previously become popular among social media users. He can also be heard delivering his other much-shared line, “Jaldi the late”, along with “Naam ya kaam? Money follows my brother”.

Social Media Users React To The Song

The song has also prompted reactions from social media users, with several embracing the meme-inspired track.

One user wrote, "Money really followed him."

Another commented, "Trolling ko opportunity mein Badal Diya bhai."

A user jokingly added, "Neet Akhbaar toh rehgaya."

Another wrote, "Vibee to haiii bhai."

One more user said, "Ye gana nahi emotion hai hum social media users ka."

ALSO READ: Is Harry Styles Retiring? Singer Fuels Rumours With ‘I Don’t Know What Comes Next’ Message

How Ravi Kishan’s ‘Money Follows My Brother’ Became A Meme

The phrase became widely popular after Ravi Kishan appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast. During their conversation, Shamani asked Kishan if he valued ‘pehchaan’ or ‘paisa’ more.

Kishan chose recognition and responded with the line that would soon become a viral meme: "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!"

He explained that establishing a strong identity and reputation could eventually lead to financial success.