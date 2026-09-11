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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Becomes Official Song: WATCH

Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Becomes Official Song: WATCH

Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Money Follows My Brother’ line has been turned into an official T-Series song, featuring his popular meme moments and dance moves.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kishan's viral 'Money Follows My Brother' meme now official song.
  • Kishan stars in video, featuring his viral meme lines.
  • Meme originated from Kishan's podcast on identity's importance.

Ravi Kishan's viral 'Money Follows My Brother' meme has now become an official song, released by T-Series. The track arrived on September 11, turning a popular meme moment from the actor-politician into a full-fledged music video. T-Series had already raised curiosity by sharing a glimpse of the video a few days earlier, and the teaser quickly built excitement among fans.

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Ravi Kishan Brings His Viral Meme Moments To The Music Video

The newly released song features Ravi Kishan and incorporates the line that became one of his most recognisable viral moments on social media. Mellow D and Surjit Bindrakhiya have lent their voices to the track, while Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu are credited as its lyricists.

Ravi Kishan also appears to lean into the internet fame surrounding the meme. The music video features several of his viral dance steps, which had previously become popular among social media users. He can also be heard delivering his other much-shared line, “Jaldi the late”, along with “Naam ya kaam? Money follows my brother”.

Social Media Users React To The Song

The song has also prompted reactions from social media users, with several embracing the meme-inspired track.

One user wrote, "Money really followed him."

Another commented, "Trolling ko opportunity mein Badal Diya bhai."

A user jokingly added, "Neet Akhbaar toh rehgaya."

Another wrote, "Vibee to haiii bhai."

One more user said, "Ye gana nahi emotion hai hum social media users ka."

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How Ravi Kishan’s ‘Money Follows My Brother’ Became A Meme

The phrase became widely popular after Ravi Kishan appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast. During their conversation, Shamani asked Kishan if he valued ‘pehchaan’ or ‘paisa’ more.

Kishan chose recognition and responded with the line that would soon become a viral meme: "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!"

He explained that establishing a strong identity and reputation could eventually lead to financial success.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new song released by T-Series?

T-Series released an official song based on Ravi Kishan's viral 'Money Follows My Brother' meme on September 11. The track features Ravi Kishan and his iconic line.

Who are the vocalists on the 'Money Follows My Brother' song?

Mellow D and Surjit Bindrakhiya have lent their voices to the 'Money Follows My Brother' track. Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu are credited as its lyricists.

How did Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' line become a meme?

The phrase went viral after Ravi Kishan said it on Raj Shamani's podcast. He responded with it when asked whether he valued 'pehchaan' or 'paisa' more.

What other viral elements are included in the music video?

The music video features several of Ravi Kishan's viral dance steps. He also delivers his other well-known lines like

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Ravi Kishan Money Follows My Brother Ravi Kishan Song
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