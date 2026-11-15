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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Kishan Accepts Rahul Gandhi's Phone Is Being Tapped? Actor's 'Aloo Se Sona' Jibe Goes Viral: WATCH

Ravi Kishan Accepts Rahul Gandhi's Phone Is Being Tapped? Actor's 'Aloo Se Sona' Jibe Goes Viral: WATCH

Ravi Kishan's sarcastic 'Aloo Se Sona' remark draws attention after Rahul Gandhi alleges that his phone is being tapped.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravi Kishan sarcastically linked phone tapping to Gandhi's 'gold-from-potato' remark.
  • Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi tapped his phone, challenging a debate.
  • Kishan also thanked officials for Chhath festival arrangements.

Ravi Kishan is back with another sharp, sarcastic response, this time taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The response was over Rahul Gandhi's allegation that his phone is being tapped. Known for his humorous remarks and meme-worthy reactions, Kishan turned the claim into a reference to Gandhi's much-discussed 'aloo se sona' remark.

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'Aloo Se Sona Kaise Banaenge'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's phone-tapping allegation, Ravi Kishan appeared to jokingly agree that the Congress leader's mobile phone was being monitored. However, his response came with a sarcastic twist.

Kishan said, "Haa unke mobile to tap isiliye kar rahe he kyuki woh aloo se sona kaise banaenge, ye hum logon ke liye janna bahut zaroori hai." [Yes, they are tapping his phone for this very reason, because it is very important for us to know how he will turn potatoes into gold.]

He went on to add, "Ek formula unke mobile mai hai ki aloo se sona kaise banta hai, shayad isiliye tapping ho rahi hai'. [There is a formula on his phone that explains how potatoes can be turned into gold. Perhaps that's why his phone is being tapped.]

The actor's remarks were a reference to Gandhi's earlier 'potato-to-gold' comment, which has frequently featured in political exchanges. Kishan's response turned the phone-tapping allegation into another sarcastic political exchange.

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What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About His Phone Being Tapped?

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting his phone tapped. He claimed that his mobile phone contained evidence supporting his allegations and renewed his challenge to the prime minister for a public debate.

In a social media post, Gandhi said, "My phone has evidence of all my allegations, which the prime minister is getting tapped."

He also called for a face-to-face debate, saying it would establish who was acting at the behest of foreign powers and who was involved in anti-national activities.

Ravi Kishan Thanks Authorities For Chhath Puja Arrangements

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan also expressed gratitude to the authorities for arrangements being made ahead of the Chhath festival. The BJP MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway officials for their efforts to manage the rush of passengers.

Speaking about the preparations, he said, "Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and our Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw... Heartfelt thanks to the railway arrangements and our GM sir who manages the Gorakhpur railway station. Heartfelt thanks to the entire administration, whether it is our railway police or our Gorakhpur police force. I give heartfelt thanks to everyone, including the NDRF, as everyone is completely alert and deployed. We are monitoring to ensure all work is being carried out properly by the Municipal Corporation."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ravi Kishan respond to Rahul Gandhi's phone tapping allegations?

Ravi Kishan sarcastically agreed, stating Gandhi's phone was tapped to discover the 'formula' for turning potatoes into gold. He implied this information was vital for the public to know.

What did Rahul Gandhi claim about his phone?

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting his phone tapped. He claimed his mobile phone held evidence supporting his accusations and challenged the Prime Minister to a public debate.

What is the 'aloo se sona' remark Kishan referenced?

It refers to Rahul Gandhi's previous comment about turning potatoes into gold, which Ravi Kishan used as a sarcastic jab. Kishan implied the phone was being monitored to uncover this unique 'formula'.

What else did Ravi Kishan comment on in the article?

Ravi Kishan also thanked Prime Minister Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and various authorities for the arrangements made for the Chhath festival in Gorakhpur, praising their efforts to manage the passenger rush.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Chhath Puja Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress : Rahul Gandhi
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