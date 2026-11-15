Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan sarcastically linked phone tapping to Gandhi's 'gold-from-potato' remark.

Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi tapped his phone, challenging a debate.

Kishan also thanked officials for Chhath festival arrangements.

Ravi Kishan is back with another sharp, sarcastic response, this time taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The response was over Rahul Gandhi's allegation that his phone is being tapped. Known for his humorous remarks and meme-worthy reactions, Kishan turned the claim into a reference to Gandhi's much-discussed 'aloo se sona' remark.

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'Aloo Se Sona Kaise Banaenge'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's phone-tapping allegation, Ravi Kishan appeared to jokingly agree that the Congress leader's mobile phone was being monitored. However, his response came with a sarcastic twist.

Kishan said, "Haa unke mobile to tap isiliye kar rahe he kyuki woh aloo se sona kaise banaenge, ye hum logon ke liye janna bahut zaroori hai." [Yes, they are tapping his phone for this very reason, because it is very important for us to know how he will turn potatoes into gold.]

He went on to add, "Ek formula unke mobile mai hai ki aloo se sona kaise banta hai, shayad isiliye tapping ho rahi hai'. [There is a formula on his phone that explains how potatoes can be turned into gold. Perhaps that's why his phone is being tapped.]

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's 'phone tapping', BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan says, "We were tapping his mobile phone because we really needed to know how he is going to make gold out of potatoes. Otherwise, he would have stayed with Rahul Gandhi holding onto the entire formula. We also need to make gold from potatoes—we have farms too! Right now, we also want to turn potatoes into gold. That is why his phone is being tapped, and that is probably what he thinks—that there is a formula inside his mobile phone for turning potatoes into gold, so maybe that's why it's being tapped" — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

The actor's remarks were a reference to Gandhi's earlier 'potato-to-gold' comment, which has frequently featured in political exchanges. Kishan's response turned the phone-tapping allegation into another sarcastic political exchange.

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What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About His Phone Being Tapped?

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting his phone tapped. He claimed that his mobile phone contained evidence supporting his allegations and renewed his challenge to the prime minister for a public debate.

In a social media post, Gandhi said, "My phone has evidence of all my allegations, which the prime minister is getting tapped."

He also called for a face-to-face debate, saying it would establish who was acting at the behest of foreign powers and who was involved in anti-national activities.

Ravi Kishan Thanks Authorities For Chhath Puja Arrangements

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan also expressed gratitude to the authorities for arrangements being made ahead of the Chhath festival. The BJP MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway officials for their efforts to manage the rush of passengers.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: On the preparations for Chhath festival, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan says, "Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and our Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw... Heartfelt thanks to the railway arrangements and our GM sir who manages the Gorakhpur railway station. Heartfelt thanks to the entire administration, whether it is our railway police or our Gorakhpur police force. I give heartfelt thanks to everyone, including the NDRF, as everyone is completely alert and deployed. We are monitoring to ensure all work is being carried out properly by the Municipal Corporation. From here, we have now come to Champa Devi Park, where people will also gather in the thousands, and lakhs of people will come to Rajghat; I have an evening program there tomorrow as well. Inspecting all these arrangements was very necessary because this festival—such is the grace of Chhath Maiya and the Sun God—is growing grander every single year. It started in Bihar and is now celebrated across the entire world. So, it is historic, and as a Member of Parliament, it is our responsibility to oversee this properly and keep everything under control..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

Speaking about the preparations, he said, "Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and our Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw... Heartfelt thanks to the railway arrangements and our GM sir who manages the Gorakhpur railway station. Heartfelt thanks to the entire administration, whether it is our railway police or our Gorakhpur police force. I give heartfelt thanks to everyone, including the NDRF, as everyone is completely alert and deployed. We are monitoring to ensure all work is being carried out properly by the Municipal Corporation."