Rashmika Mandanna VS Kriti Sanon: Who Leads The Race For Most Hit Films?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cocktail 2 features Rashmika, Kriti, and Shahid Kapoor.

Rashmika holds stronger box office success than Kriti Sanon.

Rashmika boasts 15+ hits, Kriti has around five.

With excitement building around Cocktail 2, fans are eager to see Bollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon share the screen for the very first time. The much-anticipated film will also feature Shahid Kapoor, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming releases. As anticipation grows, a comparison of the two leading actresses’ box office journeys has become a hot topic among cinema lovers.

Rashmika Mandanna VS Kriti Sanon Box Office Hits

When it comes to box office success rates, Rashmika Mandanna appears to hold a significant advantage over Kriti Sanon. While Rashmika has delivered more than 15 successful films during her career, Kriti has recorded around six to seven commercial hits so far. Here’s a closer look at the box office report cards of both actresses.

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Box Office Record

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys an estimated box office success rate of nearly 80%, a figure widely regarded as one of the strongest among leading actresses in Indian cinema. Over the course of her career, she has been part of more than 15 successful films.

Her major blockbusters include Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), Animal (2023), Chhaava (2025), Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Kirik Party (2016).

Apart from these, her list of successful films also features Sita Ramam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, and Yajamana, among others.

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Kriti Sanon’s Box Office Record

In terms of commercial hits, Kriti Sanon trails Rashmika Mandanna. The actress has delivered around five successful box office performers during her career.

Her notable hit films include Housefull 4 (2019), Crew (2024), Luka Chuppi (2019), Tere Ishk Mein (2025), and her debut film Heropanti (2014).

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Bareilly Ki Barfi fall into the semi-hit or average category.

Kriti’s filmography also includes a higher number of average and underperforming releases. Titles such as Adipurush, Shehzada, Raabta, and Panipat are among the films that failed to make a strong impact at the box office.

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All Eyes On Cocktail 2

Beyond the box office comparisons, attention is firmly focused on Cocktail 2. The film brings together Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor in a fresh on-screen pairing that has already generated considerable buzz on social media.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is all set for its theatrical release on June 19. With a star-studded cast and growing anticipation among audiences, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of the year.