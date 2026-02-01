Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Set To Tie The Knot? Viral Video Claims Wedding Date

Speculation around the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has intensified after a social media video claimed that preparations are already underway at a heritage palace in Udaipur. Reports suggest the actors are set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. While the couple have remained largely private about their relationship, recent sightings and subtle public comments have only fuelled fan curiosity.

Viral Video Sparks Palace Wedding Talk

An Instagram clip posted by two women shows what they claim are early wedding arrangements at City Palace Udaipur. In the video, they say they confirmed details with palace staff, who allegedly told them Rashmika and Vijay would be marrying at the venue.

The footage captures décor-related activity at the palace, prompting fresh chatter online. Earlier reports had stated that the couple quietly held an engagement ceremony in October last year at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, attended only by close family members.

Despite the growing buzz, neither actor has made an official announcement regarding the wedding date or venue.

Subtle Hints & Long-Running Rumours

Rashmika recently appeared to acknowledge the engagement during a promotional event, saying, “Everyone is aware of it,” when questioned about her personal life. In another light-hearted interaction with media, she laughed off direct questions but hinted that “many things” were happening, accepting congratulations without clarifying further.

Their relationship has been under public scrutiny ever since their popular on-screen pairing in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which first sparked dating rumours.

Adding weight to the speculation, sources close to the couple reportedly confirmed to NDTV that Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025.

While fans eagerly await official confirmation, the actors continue to keep matters discreet. For now, the reported palace wedding remains unverified-but with viral videos and insider claims circulating, anticipation around one of South cinema’s most talked-about couples shows no sign of slowing down.