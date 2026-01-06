Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again found themselves at the centre of relationship speculation after being spotted together at the Hyderabad airport, shortly after welcoming the New Year in Italy. Although the two travelled separately during their European getaway, their joint appearance upon returning has reignited curiosity and excitement among fans.

Airport Sighting Sparks Fresh Speculation

On Monday, Rashmika and Vijay were seen arriving at Hyderabad airport, opting for a low-key exit amid heavy paparazzi presence. Both actors wore masks and consciously avoided posing for photographers, choosing instead to walk separately with their respective teams and security personnel.

Rashmika kept it chic and understated in grey trousers paired with a white turtleneck and a black coat, while Vijay opted for loose black trousers, a leather jacket and a blue cap. Despite maintaining distance during the walk-through, their simultaneous arrival was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Fans flooded comment sections with admiration, with one writing, “Not loud, not fake—just two people looking genuinely happy together,” while another commented, “Vijaydeverkonda aur rashmika ki jodi is superhit.” Others chimed in with reactions such as “Perfect couple,” “Love birds,” and “Genuine,” accompanied by heart emojis.

Italy Vacation Photos Set Rumour Mill Rolling

Earlier, the duo had already caught public attention with their Instagram updates from Italy. Although Rashmika and Vijay never appeared together in the same photographs, fans quickly noticed similar backgrounds in their respective posts, suggesting they were vacationing together.

Both actors shared carousel posts from Rome featuring close friends. However, one particular image from Vijay’s post became a major talking point—a photograph showing a woman resting her head on his shoulder. While identities were not confirmed, the image further intensified online speculation.

Wedding Plans: What’s Being Reported

Adding fuel to the ongoing buzz are reports about an upcoming wedding. According to a source close to Hindustan Times, the actors are reportedly preparing to take the next step in February following a private engagement in October.

“Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance,” the source said.

The two actors reportedly exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025, a day after Dasara. They have been linked romantically since working together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, their repeated public appearances continue to keep fans guessing.