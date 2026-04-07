Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Coorgi Saree At Kodagu Reception With Vijay Deverakonda - WATCH

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A video from Kodagu reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is rapidly circulating online, capturing Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda walking in together, hand-in-hand, as family members follow closely behind. The understated yet elegant entry has struck a chord with admirers, offering a glimpse into their personal celebrations.

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Rashmika Mandanna's Traditional Touch

The reception, held at Serenity Convention Hall on April 6, came just a day after Rashmika marked her 30th birthday. The gathering was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and members of the Mandanna family.

What truly stood out was Rashmika’s attire. Embracing her heritage, she chose a pink and olive green silk saree draped in the traditional Kodava style. Unlike conventional saree drapes, this Coorgi style features pleats tucked at the back, with the pallu elegantly pinned over the right shoulder, a subtle yet powerful nod to her roots.

A Stylish Yet Understated Moment

While Rashmika’s look celebrated tradition, Vijay complemented her effortlessly in a sharp black blazer paired with trousers and a crisp white shirt. Their coordinated yet distinct styles created a striking visual, making their entry one of the most talked-about moments from the evening.

The now-viral clip shows the couple walking together with ease and warmth, reflecting a sense of comfort and togetherness that resonated deeply with fans.

The festivities began earlier, as Rashmika celebrated her birthday on April 5 surrounded by loved ones. The couple had travelled to Kodagu on April 4, accompanied by Vijay’s parents, to mark the occasion and host the reception in a place close to her heart.

A Wedding Followed By Grand Celebrations

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Momentos Udaipur in a multi-day celebration that blended tradition and festivity. The events included haldi, sangeet, and two wedding ceremonies reflecting Telugu and Kodava customs, along with a celebratory after-party.

They later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for public figures from politics, business, and the film industry. In addition, the couple also organised an intimate lunch for fans, keeping their celebrations inclusive and heartfelt.

Back To Work With Exciting Projects Ahead

Even amid celebrations, the duo has quickly returned to their professional commitments. They have resumed work on their upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which is slated for release on September 11.

With strong individual line-ups and a highly anticipated collaboration on the horizon, the couple continues to balance personal milestones with professional momentum.