Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRashmika Mandanna Stuns In Coorgi Saree At Kodagu Reception With Vijay Deverakonda - WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Coorgi Saree At Kodagu Reception With Vijay Deverakonda - WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a Coorgi saree at her Kodagu reception with Vijay Deverakonda. Watch their viral entry video and inside details.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A video from Kodagu reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is rapidly circulating online, capturing Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda walking in together, hand-in-hand, as family members follow closely behind. The understated yet elegant entry has struck a chord with admirers, offering a glimpse into their personal celebrations.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Mocks Retirement Rumours, Jokes ‘I’ve Quit Films, Married A Rich Businessman’

Rashmika Mandanna's Traditional Touch

The reception, held at Serenity Convention Hall on April 6, came just a day after Rashmika marked her 30th birthday. The gathering was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and members of the Mandanna family.

What truly stood out was Rashmika’s attire. Embracing her heritage, she chose a pink and olive green silk saree draped in the traditional Kodava style. Unlike conventional saree drapes, this Coorgi style features pleats tucked at the back, with the pallu elegantly pinned over the right shoulder, a subtle yet powerful nod to her roots.

A Stylish Yet Understated Moment

While Rashmika’s look celebrated tradition, Vijay complemented her effortlessly in a sharp black blazer paired with trousers and a crisp white shirt. Their coordinated yet distinct styles created a striking visual, making their entry one of the most talked-about moments from the evening.

The now-viral clip shows the couple walking together with ease and warmth, reflecting a sense of comfort and togetherness that resonated deeply with fans.

The festivities began earlier, as Rashmika celebrated her birthday on April 5 surrounded by loved ones. The couple had travelled to Kodagu on April 4, accompanied by Vijay’s parents, to mark the occasion and host the reception in a place close to her heart.

A Wedding Followed By Grand Celebrations

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Momentos Udaipur in a multi-day celebration that blended tradition and festivity. The events included haldi, sangeet, and two wedding ceremonies reflecting Telugu and Kodava customs, along with a celebratory after-party.

They later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for public figures from politics, business, and the film industry. In addition, the couple also organised an intimate lunch for fans, keeping their celebrations inclusive and heartfelt.

Back To Work With Exciting Projects Ahead

Even amid celebrations, the duo has quickly returned to their professional commitments. They have resumed work on their upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which is slated for release on September 11.

With strong individual line-ups and a highly anticipated collaboration on the horizon, the couple continues to balance personal milestones with professional momentum.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's reception held?

The reception was held at Serenity Convention Hall in Kodagu on April 6.

What did Rashmika Mandanna wear to the reception?

Rashmika wore a pink and olive green silk saree draped in the traditional Kodava style, featuring pleats tucked at the back and the pallu pinned over her right shoulder.

When did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married?

They tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Momentos Udaipur.

What are Rashmika and Vijay working on together?

They have resumed work on their upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which is set to release on September 11.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Coorgi Saree At Kodagu Reception With Vijay Deverakonda - WATCH
Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Coorgi Saree At Kodagu Reception With Vijay Deverakonda - WATCH
Celebrities
Salman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav After Saurabh Dwivedi Roasts Him: ‘Dollar Upar Ho Ya Neeche...’
Salman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav After Saurabh Dwivedi Roasts Him: ‘Dollar Upar Ho Ya Neeche...’
Celebrities
Trisha Krishnan Mocks Retirement Rumours, Jokes ‘I’ve Quit Films, Married A Rich Businessman’
Trisha Krishnan Mocks Retirement Rumours, Jokes ‘I’ve Quit Films, Married A Rich Businessman’
Celebrities
'Nothing Wrong With It': Priyadarshan Defends 'Bhooth Bangla' Track Amid Plagiarism Controversy
'Nothing Wrong With It': Priyadarshan Defends 'Bhooth Bangla' Track Amid Plagiarism Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: High-Risk US Rescue Mission Inside Iran Sparks Global Debate
Breaking News: Tehran Rejects US Ceasefire, Trump Sets 8 PM Deadline
Breaking News: Airstrikes Intensify in Iran & Lebanon Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking News: Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Escalating Middle East War
Al Jubail Ablaze: Iran Targets Saudi Industrial Heart in Escalation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget