Rashmika Mandanna Unleashes Fierce Side With Tandav Performance In ‘O Mysaa Re’ | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emotional action thriller 'Mysaa' releases November 27, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna is showcasing a powerful new side of her acting career with ‘O Mysaa Re’, the first song from her upcoming film Mysaa. Released by the makers on November 2, the track features the actor performing an intense tandav-style dance against a tribal backdrop. With fierce expressions, energetic choreography and a high-impact musical arrangement, the song offers a glimpse into the raw and emotionally charged world of the action thriller. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27.

Rashmika’s Powerful Performance

In ‘O Mysaa Re’, Rashmika takes centre stage with a high-energy performance that reflects the fierce nature of her character. Her intense expressions and powerful dance movements add to the song’s dramatic mood, while a group of dancers and the rugged forest setting create a striking visual atmosphere.

The track combines forceful beats with tribal-inspired rhythms, giving it an earthy sound that complements the film’s setting. Choreographed by Brinda Master, the song presents Rashmika in a commanding and action-oriented avatar.

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Song Celebrates Courage And Womanhood

Composed by Jakes Bejoy and sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan, ‘O Mysaa Re’ has lyrics penned by Suddala Ashok Teja. The song draws on themes of pain, rage, courage and feminine strength.

Sharing the track on social media, Rashmika described it as a war cry and an awakening. She wrote, “O Mysaa Re!! A war cry! A scream of pain and rage! An awakening!! All yours now!”

What Is ‘Mysaa’ About?

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced under the banner of Unformula Films, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal regions. The story places a father-daughter relationship at its emotional centre, offering a different take on the family dynamics often explored in mainstream action dramas.

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The film’s teaser had earlier generated interest for its raw action, large-scale visuals and intense atmosphere. Rashmika plays a character in a markedly different avatar from many of her previous roles. Mysaa is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27.