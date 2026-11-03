ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRashmika Mandanna Unleashes Fierce Side With Tandav Performance In ‘O Mysaa Re’ | WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna Unleashes Fierce Side With Tandav Performance In ‘O Mysaa Re’ | WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna showcases a fierce new avatar in ‘O Mysaa Re’, the first song from her upcoming action thriller 'Mysaa', featuring an intense tandav performance and tribal-inspired music.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emotional action thriller 'Mysaa' releases November 27, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna is showcasing a powerful new side of her acting career with ‘O Mysaa Re’, the first song from her upcoming film Mysaa. Released by the makers on November 2, the track features the actor performing an intense tandav-style dance against a tribal backdrop. With fierce expressions, energetic choreography and a high-impact musical arrangement, the song offers a glimpse into the raw and emotionally charged world of the action thriller. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27.

Rashmika’s Powerful Performance

In ‘O Mysaa Re’, Rashmika takes centre stage with a high-energy performance that reflects the fierce nature of her character. Her intense expressions and powerful dance movements add to the song’s dramatic mood, while a group of dancers and the rugged forest setting create a striking visual atmosphere.

The track combines forceful beats with tribal-inspired rhythms, giving it an earthy sound that complements the film’s setting. Choreographed by Brinda Master, the song presents Rashmika in a commanding and action-oriented avatar.

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Legal Shield Against Obscene AI Deepfakes In Bombay HC

Song Celebrates Courage And Womanhood

Composed by Jakes Bejoy and sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan, ‘O Mysaa Re’ has lyrics penned by Suddala Ashok Teja. The song draws on themes of pain, rage, courage and feminine strength.

Sharing the track on social media, Rashmika described it as a war cry and an awakening. She wrote, “O Mysaa Re!! A war cry! A scream of pain and rage! An awakening!! All yours now!”

What Is ‘Mysaa’ About?

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced under the banner of Unformula Films, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal regions. The story places a father-daughter relationship at its emotional centre, offering a different take on the family dynamics often explored in mainstream action dramas.

Also Read: 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Smita Bansal Remarries Husband On 25th Anniversary; Neha Marda Shares Photos

The film’s teaser had earlier generated interest for its raw action, large-scale visuals and intense atmosphere. Rashmika plays a character in a markedly different avatar from many of her previous roles. Mysaa is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Rashmika Mandanna's performance in 'O Mysaa Re' differ from her previous roles?

In 'O Mysaa Re', Rashmika delivers a powerful, action-oriented performance with fierce expressions. This portrayal is notably different from many of her previous roles, showcasing a new side to her acting.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa Movie Mysaa Song O Mysaa Re Jakes Bejoy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Priyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh Not Part Of ‘Malamaal Weekly 2’; Amit Joshi To Direct Sequel: Report
Priyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh Not Part Of ‘Malamaal Weekly 2’; Amit Joshi To Direct Sequel: Report
Celebrities
Armaan Malik Reacts To ‘Mangal Rang’ Song Backlash, Says Music Is Open To Interpretation
Armaan Malik Reacts To ‘Mangal Rang’ Song Backlash, Says Music Is Open To Interpretation
Celebrities
'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Legal Shield Against Obscene AI Deepfakes In Bombay HC
'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Legal Shield Against Obscene AI Deepfakes In Bombay HC
Celebrities
'Balika Vadhu' Fame Smita Bansal Remarries Husband On 25th Anniversary; Neha Marda Shares Photos
'Balika Vadhu' Fame Smita Bansal Remarries Husband On 25th Anniversary; Neha Marda Shares Photos
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget