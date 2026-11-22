Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New theatrical release date remains unannounced; fans await updates.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming action thriller ‘Mysaa’ will no longer release in theatres on November 27, as originally planned. The film’s production house has officially confirmed the postponement through a statement shared on its social media account. Explaining the decision, the makers said they want to present the project in its most complete form and deliver the big-screen experience they have envisioned. They stressed that quality would not be compromised for the scheduled date. The new theatrical release date has not yet been announced. The announcement has prompted curiosity among fans.

Why Was ‘Mysaa’ Postponed?

The makers confirmed the delay through an official statement on X on November 22. They explained that the film is being developed as a technically ambitious action spectacle and that they want audiences to experience it in the best possible form.

The production house stated, “We wish to present the world of #MYSAA in its most uncompromised form, delivering the experience it truly deserves. With this vision in mind, the theatrical release of #MYSAA, originally scheduled for NOVEMBER 27th, has been POSTPONED.”

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The statement further confirmed that the new release date would be announced very soon. The makers also encouraged fans to keep the excitement alive with the film's track ‘Osey Ramulamma’.

‘Mysaa’ was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026. However, the makers have not shared a revised date yet. Their announcement points to the film's technical presentation and overall quality as the reason behind the postponement. They want to ensure that the final product delivers the theatrical experience they have planned, rather than release it before it is ready.

Rashmika Mandanna's Role In ‘Mysaa’

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, ‘Mysaa’ is an action thriller set in a tribal region. Rashmika Mandanna plays a Gond woman in the film, which is expected to feature action and drama.

The cast also includes Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram and Rao Ramesh in important roles. While several details about the story remain under wraps, the film has generated interest among audiences, particularly because of Rashmika's action-oriented role.

With the November 27 release now postponed, fans will have to wait for the makers to announce the film's new theatrical date.