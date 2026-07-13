Rashmika Mandanna Calls Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Transformation 'Scary'; He Says THIS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika shared a blurred image from Ranabaali sets, calling it

Vijay Deverakonda re-shared, playfully calling the glimpse

Ranabaali is a period action drama starring Vijay and Rashmika.

Film director mentioned 16-day climax; releases September 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna has added to the growing excitement around Ranabaali after sharing a cryptic glimpse from the film's sets. Although the actor posted only a blurred image of Vijay Deverakonda, her caption hinted that the team was creating something "extremely scary", instantly sparking curiosity among fans. Vijay, however, had a different take on the mysterious look, replying that it was "divine" rather than frightening. Their playful exchange has reignited discussions about Vijay's much-anticipated transformation in the period action drama, with fans now wondering what exactly the makers are keeping under wraps ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Rashmika Shares Mysterious Glimpse

Rashmika Mandanna posted a blurred still of Vijay Deverakonda from the sets of Ranabaali on her Instagram Story. While the image concealed most details, her caption quickly grabbed attention. She wrote, "I don't know if I can show you guys this yet. I hope they don't ask me to take it down like a lot of times before, but these boys are doing something extremely scary, and I just couldn't control I CAN'T WAIT to watch it on the big screen!" (sic).

She also tagged Vijay Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan, prompting fans to speculate about the sequence she was referring to.

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Vijay Deverakonda Reacts

Vijay Deverakonda reshared Rashmika's Story and responded with a playful correction. Calling her a "cutie", he wrote, "Not scary - divine :))." His brief response has only deepened intrigue around his character's appearance in Ranabaali. Ever since the film was announced, Vijay's transformation has remained one of its biggest talking points, and Rashmika's post has further intensified anticipation.

The blurred image has also triggered speculation that it could be linked to a major scene, possibly even the film's climax, although the makers have not confirmed any details.

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What We Know About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set between 1854 and 1878 during British rule and follows the journey of a fearless freedom fighter. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna stars as Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo portrays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

Earlier, Rahul Sankrityan revealed that the climactic confrontation between Vijay and Arnold Vosloo took 16 days to film, describing it as one of the movie's biggest highlights with a strong blend of drama and action. The film also marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first on-screen collaboration since their wedding. Ranabaali is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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With Rashmika's intriguing teaser and Vijay's "divine" response, excitement around Ranabaali continues to grow. While the makers remain tight-lipped about the mysterious sequence, fans are eagerly waiting to see the transformation that has already become one of the film's biggest talking points.