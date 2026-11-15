Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television actor Nandish Sandhu married Kavita Banerjee in Hooghly.

This marks Sandhu's second marriage after Rashami Desai.

Their engagement earlier led to viral pre-wedding celebrations.

Television actor Nandish Sandhu has tied the knot with girlfriend, actress Kavita Banerjee, in a traditional wedding ceremony in West Bengal. The couple exchanged wedding vows on November 14 in Hooghly, in the presence of family members and close friends. At 44, Nandish has embarked on a new chapter of married life following his first marriage to television actress Rashami Desai.

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Nandish Sandhi And Kavita Banerjee's Wedding Photos Go Viral

Pictures and videos from the couple’s wedding celebrations have been circulating widely on social media. Nandish and Kavita had announced their engagement in October 2025, surprising fans and setting off speculation about their wedding plans.

The celebrations also included traditional pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Clips from their musical evening showed family members and friends dancing and enjoying the festivities. The couple also shared glimpses of the celebration, giving fans a look at their happy moments together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NANDISH SINGH SANDHU (@nandishsandhu)

Ahead of the wedding, Nandish thanked well-wishers for their love and blessings. In a social media post, the actor expressed gratitude to everyone who had sent their wishes to him and his fiancée as they prepared for the big day.

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Nandish Sandhu's First Marriage To Rashami Desai

This is Nandish’s second marriage. He was previously married to television actress Rashami Desai in 2012. The two had a love marriage, but their relationship ended in 2016. Reports stated that they had separated in 2014, two years before their divorce.

During their separation, Rashami had accused Nandish of physical and mental abuse. The allegations were part of the public discussion surrounding their split.

Kavita Banerjee is reportedly 11 years younger than Nandish. The couple’s wedding marks a new beginning for the actor, whose relationship with Kavita became public following their engagement last year.