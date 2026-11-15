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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRashami Desai's Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married To Girlfriend Kavita Banerjee; Photos Go Viral

Rashami Desai's Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married To Girlfriend Kavita Banerjee; Photos Go Viral

Nandish Sandhu married actress Kavita Banerjee in Hooghly on November 14, 2026. See their wedding looks, celebrations and details of his first marriage to Rashami Desai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Television actor Nandish Sandhu married Kavita Banerjee in Hooghly.
  • This marks Sandhu's second marriage after Rashami Desai.
  • Their engagement earlier led to viral pre-wedding celebrations.

Television actor Nandish Sandhu has tied the knot with girlfriend, actress Kavita Banerjee, in a traditional wedding ceremony in West Bengal. The couple exchanged wedding vows on November 14 in Hooghly, in the presence of family members and close friends. At 44, Nandish has embarked on a new chapter of married life following his first marriage to television actress Rashami Desai.

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Nandish Sandhi And Kavita Banerjee's Wedding Photos Go Viral

Pictures and videos from the couple’s wedding celebrations have been circulating widely on social media. Nandish and Kavita had announced their engagement in October 2025, surprising fans and setting off speculation about their wedding plans.

The celebrations also included traditional pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Clips from their musical evening showed family members and friends dancing and enjoying the festivities. The couple also shared glimpses of the celebration, giving fans a look at their happy moments together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NANDISH SINGH SANDHU (@nandishsandhu)

Ahead of the wedding, Nandish thanked well-wishers for their love and blessings. In a social media post, the actor expressed gratitude to everyone who had sent their wishes to him and his fiancée as they prepared for the big day.

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Nandish Sandhu's First Marriage To Rashami Desai

This is Nandish’s second marriage. He was previously married to television actress Rashami Desai in 2012. The two had a love marriage, but their relationship ended in 2016. Reports stated that they had separated in 2014, two years before their divorce.

During their separation, Rashami had accused Nandish of physical and mental abuse. The allegations were part of the public discussion surrounding their split.

Kavita Banerjee is reportedly 11 years younger than Nandish. The couple’s wedding marks a new beginning for the actor, whose relationship with Kavita became public following their engagement last year.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee get married?

Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee exchanged wedding vows on November 14 in Hooghly, West Bengal. The ceremony was a traditional event attended by their family and close friends.

Is this Nandish Sandhu's first marriage?

No, this is Nandish Sandhu's second marriage. He was previously married to television actress Rashami Desai from 2012 until their divorce in 2016.

When did Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee announce their engagement?

The couple announced their engagement last year, which surprised fans. Their wedding celebrations included traditional pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rashami Desai Nandish Sandhu Kavita Banerjee Nandish Sandhu Wedding
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