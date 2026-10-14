Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranvir Shorey filed police complaint after receiving death threats.

Threats included explicit warnings of physical harm and tracking.

These threats linked to electoral system protests by CJP.

CJP leaders faced detention and custody during intensified agitation.

Ranvir Shorey has filed a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police after allegedly receiving death threats from his ideological opponents. The actor had earlier shared screenshots of threatening emails on X (formerly Twitter) and approached the cyber police and Mumbai Police regarding the matter.

On Tuesday, the actor confirmed that he had filed an official complaint with the police. Sharing an update on X, he wrote, “Official complaint has been filed. Now it’s over to Mumbai Police. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern.”

Official complaint has been filed. Now it’s over to @MumbaiPolice. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2026

Earlier, Shorey had thanked the Mumbai Police for reaching out to him after he was allegedly doxed on social media and received threats.

‘Hath Pair Todte Hain, Ek Strike Mein Sar’

On October 12, the actor posted screenshots of abusive emails containing death threats on X. Tagging CyberDost, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), and Maharashtra Cyber, he wrote, “Hello CyberDost I4C and Maharashtra Cyber. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks.”

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In one of the emails, a sender identifying himself as “Raj Parihar” allegedly threatened to attack Shorey with an iron rod. The email contained a threat in Hindi: “Agli baar public me dikha to 4-5 log aayenge bas peeche se ek sariya bas sar me marna hai itne me tera kaam ho jayega. Ek strike me tera sar 2 palla ho jaega.”

Another email, containing similar threats, allegedly warned the actor that the sender knew his whereabouts and movements. It stated, “Advantage we have is that we know where you are and how you move. We will strike when the time is right. Iska thoda track rakhna padega. Let’s put him on the watchlist. Hath pair todte hain is ke… ye waise nahi manega.”

The threats come amid a heated exchange between Shorey and social media users against the backdrop of protests over alleged irregularities in India’s electoral system.

Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks. https://t.co/jGJRMZAFWO — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 12, 2026

CJP Protest In Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has intensified its agitation, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The youth-led movement is opposing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has disenfranchised millions of voters. The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of manipulation.

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On October 10, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after arriving in Delhi for a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Several other protesters were also detained as authorities imposed extensive security restrictions. The three leaders were released on October 11, reportedly on the condition that they maintain public peace for one year. Dipke subsequently vowed to continue the agitation.

The CJP has also called for electoral reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in voter-list revisions.

During a special hearing on Sunday, the Supreme Court reportedly observed that protesters would not be detained and that public transport services would return to normal.

On October 14, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody in connection with a trespassing case at Jantar Mantar.

Their advocate, Abhisht Hela, alleged that the police had misrepresented the circumstances in court. Speaking to the media outside the court, he said, “They have been sent to 5-day judicial custody because of the presumption of the Police that they can commit a crime... Police lied in Court that they had given a call urging people to come there. They had not given any call. They have not violated the bond... The separate complaint over Connaught Place has been misused here, and they have been sent to 5-day judicial custody….”

(With inputs from agencies)