Ranveer Singh Escorts Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At Mumbai Airport | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh attentively escorted pregnant Deepika Padukone at airport.

The couple announced their second pregnancy on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first daughter in 2024.

Their romance blossomed on the sets of 'Ram-Leela'.

Mumbai, April 28: Bollywood star and the current obsession of nation, Ranveer Singh was seen being protective and very attentive towards his superstar wife and mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone as the couple was spotted at the airport late at night on the 28th of April.

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport with husband ranveer singh 🧿 pic.twitter.com/vzR6tVtPod April 28, 2026

In the video, Ranveer is seen closely walking alongside Deepika, escorting her to the airport security check-in. The actor was seen maintaining a watchful eye on his wife, subtly guiding her as they made their way inside the airport.

Deepika opted for a relaxed yet chic look, dressed in an oversized royal blue outfit paired with night glares, while Ranveer sported a casual ensemble.

As soon as the power couple arrived, onlookers at the airport were seen visibly excited, gathered around and quickly started to record the Ranveer and Deepika.

Their daughter Dua was not seen accompanying them during this outing.

For the uninitiated, on April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had taken to their social media accounts to announce their second pregnancy.

The couple in a joint post had taken to their respective social media accounts and published a cute pic of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to their little girl Dua whom they welcomed on September 8, 2024.

Talking about Deepika and Ranveer’s love story, it began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

After keeping their admirers guessing for a long time, the couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a stunning ceremony at Italy's Lake Como.

The couple have shared screen space in many more movies such as, 'Bajiroa Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and '83'.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)