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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Escorts Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At Mumbai Airport | WATCH

Ranveer Singh Escorts Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At Mumbai Airport | WATCH

Ranveer Singh was seen escorting pregnant Deepika Padukone during their latest Mumbai airport appearance. Fans loved the couple’s sweet moment.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh attentively escorted pregnant Deepika Padukone at airport.
  • The couple announced their second pregnancy on social media.
  • Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first daughter in 2024.
  • Their romance blossomed on the sets of 'Ram-Leela'.

Mumbai, April 28: Bollywood star and the current obsession of nation, Ranveer Singh was seen being protective and very attentive towards his superstar wife and mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone as the couple was spotted at the airport late at night on the 28th of April.

In the video, Ranveer is seen closely walking alongside Deepika, escorting her to the airport security check-in. The actor was seen maintaining a watchful eye on his wife, subtly guiding her as they made their way inside the airport.

Deepika opted for a relaxed yet chic look, dressed in an oversized royal blue outfit paired with night glares, while Ranveer sported a casual ensemble.

As soon as the power couple arrived, onlookers at the airport were seen visibly excited, gathered around and quickly started to record the Ranveer and Deepika.

Their daughter Dua was not seen accompanying them during this outing.

For the uninitiated, on April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had taken to their social media accounts to announce their second pregnancy.

The couple in a joint post had taken to their respective social media accounts and published a cute pic of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to their little girl Dua whom they welcomed on September 8, 2024.

Talking about Deepika and Ranveer’s love story, it began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

After keeping their admirers guessing for a long time, the couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a stunning ceremony at Italy's Lake Como.

The couple have shared screen space in many more movies such as, 'Bajiroa Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and '83'.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport late at night on April 28th.

What was Ranveer Singh doing at the airport?

Ranveer Singh was seen being protective and attentive towards Deepika Padukone, escorting her to security check-in.

When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their second pregnancy?

The couple announced their second pregnancy on April 19th through a joint social media post.

How did Deepika and Ranveer announce their second pregnancy?

They announced their second pregnancy with a picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Deepika Pregnancy
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