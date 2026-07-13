Ranveer Singh is expected to begin shooting for 'Pralay' in August. The first schedule will reportedly continue until around Diwali.
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Ranveer Singh To Begin Shooting ‘Pralay’ In August, Wrap Schedule By Diwali Before Paternity Break: Report
Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to begin shooting Pralay in August before taking a paternity break ahead of welcoming his second child with Deepika Padukone. The zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta, is expected to resume production in 2027 after a scheduled pause.
- Ranveer Singh begins filming zombie thriller Pralay in August.
- Production pauses for paternity leave, resuming filming in 2027.
- Rs 300-crore post-apocalyptic film marks Ranveer's genre debut.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Ranveer Singh expected to begin filming for 'Pralay'?
Why will there be a pause in the production of 'Pralay'?
Production will temporarily pause to allow Ranveer Singh to take paternity leave. He and Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child.
What genre is Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Pralay'?
Pralay is an ambitious zombie thriller. This marks Ranveer Singh's first venture into this genre.
What is the reported budget for 'Pralay'?
Pralay is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore. This makes it Ranveer Singh's costliest standalone film.
When is the second schedule for 'Pralay' expected to resume?
The second schedule for 'Pralay' is reportedly planned to resume in 2027. This will occur after Ranveer Singh's paternity break.
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