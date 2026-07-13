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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh To Begin Shooting ‘Pralay’ In August, Wrap Schedule By Diwali Before Paternity Break: Report

Ranveer Singh To Begin Shooting ‘Pralay’ In August, Wrap Schedule By Diwali Before Paternity Break: Report

Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to begin shooting Pralay in August before taking a paternity break ahead of welcoming his second child with Deepika Padukone. The zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta, is expected to resume production in 2027 after a scheduled pause.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh begins filming zombie thriller Pralay in August.
  • Production pauses for paternity leave, resuming filming in 2027.
  • Rs 300-crore post-apocalyptic film marks Ranveer's genre debut.
 

Ranveer Singh is reportedly preparing to begin work on his next big-screen venture, Pralay, with filming expected to commence in August. According to reports, the actor will shoot the first schedule until around Diwali before taking a planned paternity break as he and his wife Deepika Padukone prepare to welcome their second child. The production is then expected to resume in 2027. The ambitious zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta, will see Ranveer explore a genre he has never attempted before. With a reported massive budget and a post-apocalyptic setting, Pralay has already generated significant curiosity among fans and industry observers.

Ranveer Singh To Begin Filming In August

According to a Variety India report, Ranveer Singh will begin shooting for Pralay next month and continue filming until around Diwali. The report further states that production will temporarily pause to allow the actor to take paternity leave before he and Deepika Padukone welcome their second child.

The second schedule of the film is reportedly planned for 2027. Although the makers have not officially confirmed the filming timeline, the reported schedule has already generated excitement among fans eager to see Ranveer's next project after the success of Dhurandhar.

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Ranveer Steps Into A New Genre

Pralay marks Ranveer Singh's first venture into the zombie thriller genre. According to earlier reports by Pinkvilla, a major portion of the film is expected to be shot in Australia, with the actor already undergoing preparations for the physically demanding role.

The entertainment portal had quoted a source claiming, "Ranveer will begin shooting for the Jai Mehta directorial in the second half of 2026. A significant schedule has been planned in Australia, and he has already begun preparing for the role. The film demands extensive physical and emotional preparation, given its scale and genre."

The same report also stated that the actor has been working closely with director Jai Mehta and the writing team as they continue developing the screenplay and the larger zombie universe.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shatrughan Sinha Says ‘Haath Neeche’ To Fan, Swats Hand Away In Viral Video

 Rs 300 Crore Post-Apocalyptic Drama

Reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore, Pralay is expected to be the costliest standalone film of Ranveer Singh's career. Directed by debutant Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the project is said to have impressed the actor with its script and vision.

Set in a dystopian Mumbai after an apocalypse, the story follows a married couple struggling to survive in a dangerous new world. The film is also expected to rely heavily on visual effects, with the makers reportedly focusing on creating a detailed and immersive cinematic universe.

While an official announcement regarding the shooting schedule is still awaited, reports suggest Pralay is shaping up to be one of Ranveer Singh's most ambitious projects yet. With a fresh genre, a large-scale production and a reported paternity break in between schedules, the film has already become one of the most anticipated releases in his upcoming slate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ranveer Singh expected to begin filming for 'Pralay'?

Ranveer Singh is expected to begin shooting for 'Pralay' in August. The first schedule will reportedly continue until around Diwali.

Why will there be a pause in the production of 'Pralay'?

Production will temporarily pause to allow Ranveer Singh to take paternity leave. He and Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child.

What genre is Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Pralay'?

Pralay is an ambitious zombie thriller. This marks Ranveer Singh's first venture into this genre.

What is the reported budget for 'Pralay'?

Pralay is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore. This makes it Ranveer Singh's costliest standalone film.

When is the second schedule for 'Pralay' expected to resume?

The second schedule for 'Pralay' is reportedly planned to resume in 2027. This will occur after Ranveer Singh's paternity break.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Pralay Ranveer SIngh Jai Mehta Ranveer Singh Pralay Pralay Movie Ranveer Singh Paternity Break
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