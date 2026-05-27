Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh seeks spiritual guidance from Sadhguru on life's purpose.

Sadhguru explains life's purpose transcends intellect and logical calculations.

Actor faces career speculation with alleged exit from 'Don 3'.

Ranveer visits Chamundeshwari Temple amid a court-related controversy.

Just when speculation around Ranveer Singh and Don 3 refuses to die down, the actor has sparked a completely different conversation online. A recent interaction between Ranveer and spiritual leader Sadhguru has grabbed massive attention after the actor asked a deeply personal question.

A video shared by Sadhguru’s official Instagram account captured Ranveer engaging in a philosophical discussion about life and existence. The clip has since triggered widespread reactions online, with many users praising the actor for stepping beyond celebrity conversations and addressing deeper questions.

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Ranveer Singh Asks Sadhguru About The ‘Purpose Of Life’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

During the interaction, Ranveer revealed that he had earlier asked fans on social media what question he should pose to Sadhguru. The actor said, “Yesterday I put a tweet out saying I’m meeting Sadhguruji tomorrow. What should I ask him? And 80% was, what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of life?"

Sadhguru then responded with a detailed philosophical explanation. He said, “When you ask what is the purpose of life, essentially you are asking what is the use of life. There is no use, even if you are not born, everything would be fine. Believe me, actually it would be better. There is no purpose. Life is a phenomena beyond this nonsensical logical calculations about what is the purpose of this, what is the purpose of that, what is the use of this? There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect."

Don 3 Exit Row Continues To Shadow The Actor

The viral spiritual session comes at a particularly turbulent moment in Ranveer Singh’s career. The actor has been making headlines over reports connected to his alleged exit from Don 3, a project linked to filmmaker and producer Farhan Akhtar.

According to reports, the controversy escalated after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor on May 25. The federation reportedly stated that Ranveer failed to respond to repeated requests asking him to appear in person and clarify his position regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment, the production house backing Don 3, has reportedly sought compensation worth Rs 45 crore over pre-production expenses allegedly incurred before the actor’s departure from the film.

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Chamundeshwari Temple Visit Adds Another Layer

Before the viral Sadhguru interaction surfaced online, Ranveer Singh had also drawn attention for visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru following directions linked to a Karnataka High Court matter.

The actor travelled to Karnataka to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari after controversy erupted over his alleged mimicry of a deity during a 2025 public event associated with discussions around Kantara.

Visuals from the temple later surfaced online, further fuelling discussion around the actor at a time when both his personal and professional life continue to dominate headlines.