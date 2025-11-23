Ranveer Singh’s Moving Tribute To Dr. Sadanand Date Stirs Hearts At Global Peace Honours

The Global Peace Honours 2025 emerged as a deeply moving night of remembrance, unity and courage, bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars as they paid homage to the victims and heroes of some of India’s most painful terror attacks.

Among them, Ranveer Singh created one of the evening’s most emotional moments with his heartfelt tribute to those impacted by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam tragedy and the recent Delhi car blast.

A Night of Solidarity and Shared Grief

The event saw the presence of several industry stalwarts including Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rajat Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Rakul Preet Singh and Anu Malik. Together, they turned the occasion into a collective remembrance of the lives lost and the extraordinary bravery displayed in the face of terror.

Ranveer Singh’s Emotional Tribute

Taking the stage with visible emotion, Ranveer honoured not just the victims but also the unwavering spirit of India’s soldiers who safeguard the nation. He then introduced 26/11 hero Shri Sadanand Date, delivering a powerful tribute that underscored the officer’s distinguished career.

Ranveer said, “Jeevan ke 35 saal inhone desh ko samarpit kar diye… 26/11 ke baad QRTs, ATCs, aise kayi systems banane mein apna yogdaan diya. Crime Branch, EOW, Force One, ATS, NIA, saare organisations mein apni zimmedari sampoorna nishta se nibhayi. Pune mein janam, Commerce mein Masters, Monitoring of Economic Offences mein PhD, aur kitaabon se pyaar. Zordaar taaliyan… stage par swagat kariye, Aaplya Maharashtra chi shaan – Dr. Sadanand Date ji!”

Honouring a True Hero

Shri Sadanand Date, who was severely injured while confronting Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail during the 26/11 siege, remains one of the most respected first responders from that night. His presence added profound weight to the ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartfelt Message

The emotional atmosphere deepened as Shah Rukh Khan, through a video message shared by ANI, offered his condolences and respect. He said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts, and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks."