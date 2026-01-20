Ranveer Singh’s Mother Anju Bhavnani Flaunts Granddaughter Dua’s Name In Mehendi

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have embraced parenthood with joy since welcoming their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. While the couple has largely kept their personal life private, moments involving their daughter continue to resonate deeply with fans. The latest such moment features Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, whose heartfelt gesture for her granddaughter has gone viral on social media.

Dua’s Name In Mehendi Becomes A Talking Point

A photograph circulating across multiple fan pages has drawn attention to Anju Bhavnani’s affectionate tribute to her granddaughter. The image, reportedly clicked at a wedding function, shows her dressed in a lime green ethnic ensemble, smiling proudly while displaying her hand adorned with a minimal mehendi design featuring Dua’s name.

The understated yet emotional gesture struck a chord with fans online. Many were quick to express admiration for the bond shared within the family. One user commented, “Dua’s dadi is the coolest," while another wrote, “Baby Dua is so loved." The image has since been widely reshared, reinforcing how even small gestures connected to celebrity families can spark immense public warmth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A Grandmother’s Love Beyond Celebrations

This is not the first time Anju Bhavnani’s affection for Dua has captured public attention. In December 2024, she marked Dua’s third-month birthday with an act of generosity that moved fans across platforms. Anju donated her hair, dedicating the gesture to her granddaughter while also highlighting compassion and kindness.

In a note shared at the time, she wrote, “Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time." The message was widely shared, earning praise for its emotional depth.

Ranveer And Deepika’s Family Time Abroad

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been spending quality time together as a family. The couple celebrated Christmas and New Year 2026 in New York, where they also attended a close friend’s wedding. During their stay, several pictures and videos of the actors interacting with fans surfaced online, further fueling excitement among their admirers.

Though both actors continue to maintain packed professional schedules, moments like these underline how family remains central to their lives. From Dua’s proud parents to her doting grandmother, it is evident that the newest member of the Padukone-Singh family is surrounded by love at every step.