Ranveer Singh's Maternal Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Dies At 96, Cousin Shares Emotional Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's 96-year-old grandfather, Dr. Ram Hingorani, passed away.

Cousin Saumya shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to him.

Ranveer deeply cherished his grandfather, sharing special moments publicly.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is mourning the death of his maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, who passed away at the age of 96 on November 8, during Diwali celebrations. The news was shared by Ranveer's cousin, Saumya Hingorani Thackeray, who posted a series of photographs and videos with her grandfather on Instagram. In an emotional tribute, she remembered his life, the time they spent together, and his close bond with the family. Ranveer shared a special relationship with his grandfather and had often posted glimpses of their moments together on social media. The actor has not yet issued a statement.

Ranveer Singh's Cousin Saumya Hingorani Shares Emotional Tribute

Saumya Hingorani Thackeray took to Instagram to announce the passing of her grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani. Along with photographs and videos capturing their family memories, she wrote a heartfelt note reflecting on his 96 years of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Hingorani Thackeray (@saumziii)

She wrote, "96 years old. This is a life that should be remembered with joy rather than grief. My grandfather, Dr. Ram, left us peacefully on Diwali to go to my grandmother. He couldn't have chosen a more auspicious time to go. It was the brightest moment of the day, when Lakshmi Puja was being performed. I'm sure they would both be sitting in their chairs, sipping whiskey and watching us together."

“Nana is peak rocky-ism💣🔥 93 and rockying.” - Via Ranveer Singh Instagram SOOO CUTEEE!!! 🥺❤️ - Ranveer Singh with his grandfather 💕 https://t.co/3hhlApOaSZ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) August 2, 2023

Thanking him for everything he had done for the family, Saumya added, "Thank you for being the best grandfather in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save me a scoop of ice cream. We'll dance together another time. Hari Om." She also shared videos of Dr Ram Hingorani dancing, offering a glimpse of his lively personality and the memories he created with his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚 ✬ (@sararanveer)

Ranveer Singh's Special Bond With His Grandfather

Ranveer Singh has often spoken through his social media posts about the affection he shares with his maternal grandfather. In August 2020, the actor posted a photograph of himself wearing a cap, oversized glasses, and a gold chain. He simply captioned the picture, "Nana-ji."

The actor also shared several moments with him in August 2023, while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. At the time, his grandfather was 93. In one of the videos, the two were seen dancing to the film's song 'Jhumka Gira Re'. Dr Hingorani also wore a T-shirt bearing the words 'Team Rocky'.

During the video, he added a humorous remark, saying, "Leave the tikki, bring the tequila!"

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Ranveer Singh's Grandfather Cast His Vote At 93

In May 2024, Ranveer shared another photograph of his grandfather, this time showing him voting during the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Despite the scorching heat, the 93-year-old made it to the polling booth to exercise his democratic right.

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Sharing the photograph, Ranveer wrote, "93 years old, 93 degrees outside, but he voted. He's a responsible voter. Every vote counts." The post reflected the actor's admiration for his grandfather's enthusiasm and sense of responsibility. While Ranveer Singh has not yet publicly reacted to his grandfather's demise, Saumya's tribute and the actor's old social media posts offer a glimpse into the special place Dr Ram Hingorani held in their family.