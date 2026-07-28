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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Do Bachchon Ka Baap Banne Wala Hoon’: Ranveer Singh Reacts After Woman Flirts With Him During Ad Shoot

‘Do Bachchon Ka Baap Banne Wala Hoon’: Ranveer Singh Reacts After Woman Flirts With Him During Ad Shoot

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced in April this year that they were expecting their second child.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh wittily responded to a woman flirting.
  • He reminded her he is expecting his second child.
  • Ranveer and Deepika announced their second child in April.

Ranveer Singh has won over the Internet with his witty response after a woman seemingly flirted with him during an ad shoot. The actor, who is expecting his second child with wife Deepika Padukone, reminded everyone that he is about to become a father of two. A video of the light-hearted interaction has since gone viral on social media.

‘Do Bachchon Ka Baap Banne Wala Hoon’

The now-viral video opens to show Ranveer Singh standing a few feet ahead of the woman behind the camera as a barista prepares coffee for him. She says, “We didn’t know that there is so much chemistry in making coffee. There are so many things. There’s milk…”

Hearing the comment, Ranveer turns around to see who is speaking before responding with a smile, “Itna flirt kar rahi hai… Do bachchon ka baap banne wala hoon yaar.” [You’re flirting with me so much… I’m about to become the father of two.]

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The actor’s humorous reply left everyone laughing on the set. It also struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised him for the way he handled the situation.

“A girl was flirting with Ranveer Singh but the way he responded... nah, y'all have to hear this one,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Man’s entire personality unlocked a new family DLC after Dhurandhar.”

A third added, “The Dhurandhar transformation is real... calm, mature, and hilarious.”

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Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Expecting Second Child

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced in April that they are expecting their second child together. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test, with both parents’ hands gently rested beside her.

Deepika captioned the post with two evil-eye emojis, a gesture commonly used to ward off negative energy.

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Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani traditions. They later hosted grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru for industry friends.

The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Deepika Padukone Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
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