Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh wittily responded to a woman flirting.

He reminded her he is expecting his second child.

Ranveer and Deepika announced their second child in April.

Ranveer Singh has won over the Internet with his witty response after a woman seemingly flirted with him during an ad shoot. The actor, who is expecting his second child with wife Deepika Padukone, reminded everyone that he is about to become a father of two. A video of the light-hearted interaction has since gone viral on social media.

‘Do Bachchon Ka Baap Banne Wala Hoon’

The now-viral video opens to show Ranveer Singh standing a few feet ahead of the woman behind the camera as a barista prepares coffee for him. She says, “We didn’t know that there is so much chemistry in making coffee. There are so many things. There’s milk…”

Hearing the comment, Ranveer turns around to see who is speaking before responding with a smile, “Itna flirt kar rahi hai… Do bachchon ka baap banne wala hoon yaar.” [You’re flirting with me so much… I’m about to become the father of two.]

ALSO READ| Huma Qureshi Marks 40th Birthday With Stunning ‘Toxic’ Poster; Seen It Yet?

The actor’s humorous reply left everyone laughing on the set. It also struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised him for the way he handled the situation.

“A girl was flirting with Ranveer Singh but the way he responded... nah, y'all have to hear this one,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Man’s entire personality unlocked a new family DLC after Dhurandhar.”

A third added, “The Dhurandhar transformation is real... calm, mature, and hilarious.”

ALSO READ| ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Expecting Second Child

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced in April that they are expecting their second child together. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test, with both parents’ hands gently rested beside her.

Deepika captioned the post with two evil-eye emojis, a gesture commonly used to ward off negative energy.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Asks If Protesters Used Women, Children As ‘Human Shields’; Journalist Hits Back

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani traditions. They later hosted grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru for industry friends.

The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.