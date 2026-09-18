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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh, Pregnant Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak, Seek Bappa's Blessings | WATCH

Ranveer Singh, Pregnant Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak, Seek Bappa's Blessings | WATCH

Ranveer Singh and pregnant Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with his parents, a day after the actor sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer, Deepika visited Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer's parents.
  • Visit follows Ranveer's solo prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja.
  • Couple recently celebrated daughter Dua's second birthday, expecting second.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continued their Ganesh Chaturthi visits in Mumbai as they sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple. The couple arrived with Ranveer's parents, a day after the actor was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja. Deepika, who is expecting the couple's second child, wore an orange and purple kurta set, while Ranveer chose a purple kurta with white trousers. Their latest temple visit comes days after they shared family pictures celebrating daughter Dua's second birthday. The couple's public appearances have also drawn attention to their growing family, with fans following updates about Deepika's pregnancy and the arrival of their second child.

Siddhivinayak Temple Visit

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer's parents. The actor wore a purple kurta and white trousers, while Deepika opted for an orange and purple ethnic outfit. The visit came a day after Ranveer offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. Dressed in a pink kurta, he was seen folding his hands before the idol. His appearance prompted online discussions about his calm and composed demeanour.

 
 
 
 
 
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The couple's recent outings have taken place during a significant period for their family. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child, following the birth of their daughter Dua in September 2024.

Ranveer And Deepika's Family Updates

On September 8, Ranveer and Deepika marked Dua's second birthday by sharing family pictures on Instagram. The posts gave fans a glimpse of their celebrations and renewed interest in the couple's family life. The couple announced their second pregnancy through a joint Instagram post on April 19. The announcement featured Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. Deepika later shared maternity pictures in which her baby bump was visible.

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Their pregnancy update also brought attention to Dua's resemblance to her father, with several social media users commenting on the similarities between the father and daughter.

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Relationship And Parenthood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, released in 2013. Their professional association developed into a relationship, and they reportedly got engaged privately in 2015. The couple married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding featured Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, reflecting their respective family backgrounds.

They welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Interestingly, Ranveer and Deepika had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6, 2024, just days before Dua's birth. Their latest visit has brought that earlier appearance back into focus as they prepare to welcome their second child.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visit recently?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. They were accompanied by Ranveer's parents during their Ganesh Chaturthi visits.

Is Deepika Padukone expecting another child?

Yes, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. They announced the pregnancy on April 19 through a joint Instagram post.

What recent family updates have Ranveer and Deepika shared?

They recently celebrated their daughter Dua's second birthday on September 8. The couple also announced their second pregnancy on April 19 via Instagram.

When did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone get married?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were married on November 14, 2018. Their wedding featured Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Lake Como, Italy.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Siddhivinayak Temple Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi Ranveer SIngh Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Temple Visit
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