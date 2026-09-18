Ranveer Singh, Pregnant Deepika Padukone Visit Siddhivinayak, Seek Bappa's Blessings | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer, Deepika visited Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer's parents.

Visit follows Ranveer's solo prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Couple recently celebrated daughter Dua's second birthday, expecting second.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continued their Ganesh Chaturthi visits in Mumbai as they sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple. The couple arrived with Ranveer's parents, a day after the actor was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja. Deepika, who is expecting the couple's second child, wore an orange and purple kurta set, while Ranveer chose a purple kurta with white trousers. Their latest temple visit comes days after they shared family pictures celebrating daughter Dua's second birthday. The couple's public appearances have also drawn attention to their growing family, with fans following updates about Deepika's pregnancy and the arrival of their second child.

Siddhivinayak Temple Visit

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer's parents. The actor wore a purple kurta and white trousers, while Deepika opted for an orange and purple ethnic outfit. The visit came a day after Ranveer offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. Dressed in a pink kurta, he was seen folding his hands before the idol. His appearance prompted online discussions about his calm and composed demeanour.

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The couple's recent outings have taken place during a significant period for their family. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child, following the birth of their daughter Dua in September 2024.

Ranveer And Deepika's Family Updates

On September 8, Ranveer and Deepika marked Dua's second birthday by sharing family pictures on Instagram. The posts gave fans a glimpse of their celebrations and renewed interest in the couple's family life. The couple announced their second pregnancy through a joint Instagram post on April 19. The announcement featured Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. Deepika later shared maternity pictures in which her baby bump was visible.

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Their pregnancy update also brought attention to Dua's resemblance to her father, with several social media users commenting on the similarities between the father and daughter.

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Relationship And Parenthood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, released in 2013. Their professional association developed into a relationship, and they reportedly got engaged privately in 2015. The couple married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding featured Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, reflecting their respective family backgrounds.

They welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Interestingly, Ranveer and Deepika had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6, 2024, just days before Dua's birth. Their latest visit has brought that earlier appearance back into focus as they prepare to welcome their second child.