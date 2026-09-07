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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Ranveer Singh's Look From 'Pralay' Leaks Online; Fans React To Viral Video Of Zombie Thriller

WATCH: Ranveer Singh's Look From 'Pralay' Leaks Online; Fans React To Viral Video Of Zombie Thriller

Ranveer Singh’s rugged look from Pralay has surfaced online in a leaked set video. Watch the viral clip and see how fans reacted to the zombie thriller.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Pralay' set video leaked.
  • Leaked clip features Ranveer Singh, co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan.
  • 'Pralay' is a zombie survival thriller set post-apocalypse.
  • Birla Studios produces 'Pralay', scheduled for 2027 release.

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited next film Pralay has already begun generating buzz after a video from the sets surfaced online. The leaked clip gives fans a glimpse of the actor’s new avatar alongside co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan, offering a first look at the world of the upcoming zombie thriller.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Advises Isha Rikhi Not To Mention Ex-Husband Badshah In 'Bigg Boss 20', Asks ‘Kiske Breakup Nahi Hote?’

Video Leaks From 'Pralay' Set

A video reportedly shot on the Mumbai set of Pralay has emerged on social media, showing Ranveer Singh in a rugged new look. The film’s shoot is said to have begun last month, and the leaked footage appears to offer a glimpse of the actor’s character in the post-apocalyptic setting.

In the clip, Ranveer can be seen alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, with a child on his back. The surroundings further hint at the film’s bleak setting, with dead leaves scattered across the ground and several seemingly abandoned cars visible in the background.

Fans React To Viral Video

The leaked video prompted a string of reactions from social media users.

One user said, "Definitely got us excited about Bollywood’s Walking Dead."

Another wrote, "Hope indian cinema ka future badle aur log aise hi naye genre explore kare."

One more user commented, "Superb, Waiting for his new movie."

Another simply reacted, "Excited!"

A further comment read, "Finally a much awaited and unexplored genre being explored. Excited!"

ALSO READ: CM Vijay's Lookalike Spotted At Udupi Janmashtami Festival, Poses With PM Modi's Doppelganger: WATCH

About 'Pralay'

Pralay is reportedly a survival thriller set in a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic landscape. Ranveer Singh leads the project, with Kalyani Priyadarshan joining him in the cast.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 300 crore. If that reported figure is accurate, Pralay would rank among the most expensive standalone films of Singh’s career.

Pralay is being produced by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios in association with True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films. The film is scheduled to release in 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Ranveer Singh's new film?

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film is titled Pralay. It is a zombie thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Who stars alongside Ranveer Singh in 'Pralay'?

Kalyani Priyadarshan joins Ranveer Singh in the cast of Pralay. A leaked video showed them together on set.

What genre is Ranveer Singh's film 'Pralay'?

Pralay is a survival thriller set in a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic landscape. Fans are excited about Bollywood exploring this new genre.

When is the film 'Pralay' scheduled for release?

The film Pralay is scheduled to be released in 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pralay Ranveer SIngh Kalyani Priyadarshan Ranveer Singh Pralay Pralay Leaked Video
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