Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Pralay' set video leaked.

Leaked clip features Ranveer Singh, co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan.

'Pralay' is a zombie survival thriller set post-apocalypse.

Birla Studios produces 'Pralay', scheduled for 2027 release.

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited next film Pralay has already begun generating buzz after a video from the sets surfaced online. The leaked clip gives fans a glimpse of the actor’s new avatar alongside co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan, offering a first look at the world of the upcoming zombie thriller.

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Video Leaks From 'Pralay' Set

A video reportedly shot on the Mumbai set of Pralay has emerged on social media, showing Ranveer Singh in a rugged new look. The film’s shoot is said to have begun last month, and the leaked footage appears to offer a glimpse of the actor’s character in the post-apocalyptic setting.

In the clip, Ranveer can be seen alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, with a child on his back. The surroundings further hint at the film’s bleak setting, with dead leaves scattered across the ground and several seemingly abandoned cars visible in the background.

Fans React To Viral Video

The leaked video prompted a string of reactions from social media users.

One user said, "Definitely got us excited about Bollywood’s Walking Dead."

Another wrote, "Hope indian cinema ka future badle aur log aise hi naye genre explore kare."

One more user commented, "Superb, Waiting for his new movie."

Another simply reacted, "Excited!"

A further comment read, "Finally a much awaited and unexplored genre being explored. Excited!"

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About 'Pralay'

Pralay is reportedly a survival thriller set in a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic landscape. Ranveer Singh leads the project, with Kalyani Priyadarshan joining him in the cast.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 300 crore. If that reported figure is accurate, Pralay would rank among the most expensive standalone films of Singh’s career.

Pralay is being produced by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios in association with True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films. The film is scheduled to release in 2027.