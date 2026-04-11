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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapor Join Anant Ambani’s Birthday Bash; Bhajans And Garba Videos Go Viral - WATCH

Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapor Join Anant Ambani’s Birthday Bash; Bhajans And Garba Videos Go Viral - WATCH

Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebration in Jamnagar goes viral, featuring stars, spiritual moments, bhajans, garba, and grand visuals shared by Ananya Panday and Maithili Thakur.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday with a blend of spirituality and glamour.
  • Anant Ambani, with Radhika and Mukesh, cut a book-themed cake.
  • Celebrities participated in devotional bhajans and chanting dedicated to Lord Krishna.
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh performed Garba during the festivities.

Moments from Anant Ambani’s grand 31st birthday celebration in Jamnagar are all over social media, where many celebs from the film industry came together to celebrate the special occasion. From grand moments to spiritual vibes, the celebration saw a unique blend of classy and calm, which is now catching everyone’s attention online.

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Star-Studded Night 

One of the first viral videos shows Anant Ambani cutting a unique, book-themed cake with his wife Radhika Merchant, and father Mukesh Ambani. The cake highlighted Anant’s new venture, Vantara University, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the celebration.

From Ranveer To Gauri Khan, Everyone Soaked In Devotion 

Another video from the celebration shows everyone chanting “Radhe Radhe.” The Ambani family and their guests are seen taking part in bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna. The video begins with Nita Ambani, seen with folded hands, gently swaying in devotion. Radhika Merchant is then seen sitting next to Veer Pahariya, fully immersed in the moment, while Mukesh Ambani is also seen praying. Ranveer Singh is spotted sitting beside Nita Ambani with folded hands, soaking in the spiritual atmosphere. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and their son Abram Khan are also seen quietly participating in the bhajan.

Janhvi Kapoor Performs Garba

Towards the end of the video, Janhvi Kapoor appears in a traditional outfit, performing garba. Actor Ranveer Singh also joins her, adding energy to the moment.

Ananya Panday Shares An Inside Glimpse

Ananya Panday also shared a beautiful glimpse from the event. Dressed in a stunning Indian traditional outfit, she posted a picture showcasing the decor and a grand light show from Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration. In the photo, she is seen looking at a projection of Lord Shiva displayed on trees. She captioned it, “Always in his light.”

Maithili Thakur Shares Moments

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maithili R Thakur (@maithilithakur)

Singer Maithili Thakur also shared several pictures from the celebration. She posted a selfie with Anant Ambani and gave a peek into the event. One of the photos shows “Happy Birthday Anant” lighting up the sky during a grand light show, while another features Anant with Radhika Merchant.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was unique about Anant Ambani's birthday cake?

Anant Ambani's birthday cake was book-themed and highlighted his new venture, Vantara University, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

What spiritual activities took place at the celebration?

The celebration included bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna, with guests chanting 'Radhe Radhe' and participating in devotional singing.

Which celebrities were seen participating in the bhajans?

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, and Abram Khan were seen participating in the devotional activities.

Did any celebrities perform at the event?

Yes, Janhvi Kapoor performed Garba, and Ranveer Singh joined her in the dance.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Ananya Panday Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Ranveer SIngh
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