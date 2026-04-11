Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday with a blend of spirituality and glamour.

Anant Ambani, with Radhika and Mukesh, cut a book-themed cake.

Celebrities participated in devotional bhajans and chanting dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh performed Garba during the festivities.

Moments from Anant Ambani’s grand 31st birthday celebration in Jamnagar are all over social media, where many celebs from the film industry came together to celebrate the special occasion. From grand moments to spiritual vibes, the celebration saw a unique blend of classy and calm, which is now catching everyone’s attention online.

ALSO READ: Will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Skip Theatrical Release? Viral Post Sparks OTT Release Buzz

Star-Studded Night

Shahrukh Khan's family, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebrities joined Bhajan sessions and performed garba at Anant Ambani Birthday celebration but where is anil ambani family? 👀👓pic.twitter.com/d2PWnxoqjx — Gaurav Tomar (@talkwithgt) April 11, 2026

One of the first viral videos shows Anant Ambani cutting a unique, book-themed cake with his wife Radhika Merchant, and father Mukesh Ambani. The cake highlighted Anant’s new venture, Vantara University, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the celebration.

From Ranveer To Gauri Khan, Everyone Soaked In Devotion

Another video from the celebration shows everyone chanting “Radhe Radhe.” The Ambani family and their guests are seen taking part in bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna. The video begins with Nita Ambani, seen with folded hands, gently swaying in devotion. Radhika Merchant is then seen sitting next to Veer Pahariya, fully immersed in the moment, while Mukesh Ambani is also seen praying. Ranveer Singh is spotted sitting beside Nita Ambani with folded hands, soaking in the spiritual atmosphere. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and their son Abram Khan are also seen quietly participating in the bhajan.

Janhvi Kapoor Performs Garba

Towards the end of the video, Janhvi Kapoor appears in a traditional outfit, performing garba. Actor Ranveer Singh also joins her, adding energy to the moment.

Ananya Panday Shares An Inside Glimpse

Ananya Panday also shared a beautiful glimpse from the event. Dressed in a stunning Indian traditional outfit, she posted a picture showcasing the decor and a grand light show from Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration. In the photo, she is seen looking at a projection of Lord Shiva displayed on trees. She captioned it, “Always in his light.”

Maithili Thakur Shares Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maithili R Thakur (@maithilithakur)

Singer Maithili Thakur also shared several pictures from the celebration. She posted a selfie with Anant Ambani and gave a peek into the event. One of the photos shows “Happy Birthday Anant” lighting up the sky during a grand light show, while another features Anant with Radhika Merchant.