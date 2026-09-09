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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Drops Adorable Pics From Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Photoshoot: ‘Our Hearts Are Getting Bigger’

Ranveer Singh Drops Adorable Pics From Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Photoshoot: ‘Our Hearts Are Getting Bigger’

Ranveer Singh shares heartwarming glimpses from Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy photoshoot, which features him and daughter Dua, as the couple awaits their second child.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer and Deepika shared maternity photos with daughter Dua.
  • Pictures featured Deepika's baby bump, announcing their growing family.
  • Couple had announced their second child's arrival in April.

As Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wait for the arrival of their baby no 2, they treated their Instagram family with some adorable family pics with the big sister-to-be, Dua.

On Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika dropped a joint post with the caption, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! (Evil eye and folded hands emojis) @deepikapadukone (sic)."

The black and while pictures from the maternity photoshoot feature Dua, who looked all grown up, sharing an infectious laught with mom Deepika and father Ranveer. We could also see Deepika flaunting her baby bump in these adorable pictures of the three.

Dua wore a collared top with trousers, and her hair was tied in two ponytails, adorned with ribbons. Deepika, on the other hand, looked as gorgeous as ever in a net flower top. Ranveer accompanied the two ladies in a simple shirt and pants.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' co-star Sara Arjun reacted to the post with a heart-melting comment, saying, "The most adorable family (evil eye and red heart emoji)towchwood (hug emoji)."

Another member from the 'Dhurandhar' family commented, "Mashallah beautiful (red heart emojis)".

Filmmaker Atlee, who is directing Deepika in 'Raaka', dropped several red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child together in April this year.

Making the happy announcement on social media, the couple shared a joint post with a picture of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result.

After keeping their admirers guessing about their relationship for years,

Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was featured in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's recent family photos?

Their recent black and white maternity photoshoot featured their daughter Dua, who is the big sister-to-be, alongside Deepika flaunting her baby bump and Ranveer.

When did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce they are expecting their second child?

They announced their second child in April this year through a joint social media post. The announcement included a picture of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

When was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first child born?

Their first child, a daughter named Dua, was born on September 8, 2024.

When and where did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone get married?

They tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate yet lavish ceremony. The wedding took place at Lake Como, Italy.

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Ranveer SIngh
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